Adam David can officially call himself the winner of The Voice after the Tuesday, May 20, finale, and he’s already looking to keep the momentum going following his victory.

“I want to put out some music and go on tour,” David tells TV Insider. “I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms.”

The singing competition was quite a journey for David, who only had one coach turn around during the blind auditions. That coach was Michael Bublé, who clearly recognized the rising star’s talent from the very beginning.

Bublé chose David to move on through the Battle and Knockout rounds. During the Playoffs, David was then one of the two artists whom Bublé picked to advance to the Semi-Finals. At that point, it became a fan-voted competition. With 12 singers remaining, the four contestants who received the most votes automatically advanced to the finals. David was not one of them.

However, he got his shot at redemption thanks to the Instant Save. He and three other artists who fell in the middle of the pack of viewer votes got to sing one more time for another shot to move through. This time, David received the most votes, earning himself the fifth and final spot in the finale.

Of course, this meant he had an uphill battle, since he went into the final week knowing he previously received fewer votes than all of the other remaining contestants. David pulled out all the stops for his finale performances of “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and “You Are so Beautiful.” He clearly impressed America in a big way, as this time the majority of fans voted for him to win the competition.

His coach couldn’t be prouder. “Adam and I have become really close,” Bublé admits. “I was heavily invested in our friendship. I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was just wanting my buddy to win.”

–Reporting by Michael Maloney