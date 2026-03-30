Old TV Interview With Trump’s Mom Has Viewers Stunned by Uncanny Similarities

What To Know An old interview with Donald Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, resurfaced on social media.

Social media users noted uncanny resemblances between Trump and his mother, highlighting shared gestures, speech patterns, and even hairstyle.

Trump has publicly spoken about his mother’s influence and Scottish heritage, recalling her toughness and kindness.

An old interview with Donald Trump‘s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, has gained renewed interest after a X user reshared the clip on social media on Thursday (March 26).

“Donald Trump speaks just like his Scottish mother, even down to the gestures,” wrote the X user alongside a clip from a 1994 episode of the Irish chat show It’s Bibi, hosted by Olive “Bibi” Baskin. In the interview, Mary opens up about her Scottish background, Trump’s trip to Los Angeles, and the death of her eldest son, Fred Trump Jr.

Social media users commented on the clip, with many pointing out the uncanny resemblance between the president and his late mother, who died on August 7, 2000, at the age of 88.

“She looks like Donald Trump put a wig on and some Victorian make up,” quipped one user.

“He has her mannerisms. They way she turns her head,” said another.

ngl this interview with Trump’s mom is absolutely uncanny https://t.co/OCFP2C8Ab2 — David Hines (@hradzka) March 27, 2026

“Genes are funny like that. He got 100% of her looks. She could have hatched him,” another added.

“That’s not him in drag?” another joked.

“Her hair is exactly like his. Or the other way around,” said one commenter.

Another added, “The speech patterns, the mannerisms… El Presidente clearly loved his mother.”

“Donald Trump got that exhale sigh when ending sentences from his mother,” wrote another.

“Yep. Surreal,” added one commenter.

Ahead of Mother’s Day in May 2025, Trump spoke about his mom while giving a speech at the White House. “I had a great mother,” he said. “She was such an angel. She could be very tough, I will say. She had her tough moments, some difficult moments. But overall, very, very good. I will tell you, I had a great one.”

In a joint press event with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland last July, Trump talked about his mother’s love for her home country and her adoration of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Whenever the Queen was on television, she wanted to watch,” he said. “And religiously, she’d come back to Scotland once a year, with my sister, Maryanne… they loved this part of the world.”