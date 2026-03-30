‘General Hospital’ Alum Sofia Mattsson Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’

Sofia Mattsson, who left the role of General Hospital‘s Sasha Gilmore in July 2025, has joined the cast of Days of Our Lives.

I hear the actress, a fan favorite in Port Charles, will make her Salem debut in early 2027 (read more about it in my new newsletter here). Mattsson has been at the studio filming, but because of the soap’s unique production schedule, it will be at least nine months until she airs. Her character name has not been revealed yet.

Mattsson got the web buzzing when she posted her first Instagram of 2026, saying she was “Soaking up the LA sunshine.” In the photo, which she shared on March 17, Mattson showed off her hair, which was back to brunette from the previous blonde she had at the end of her Port Charles run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA MATTSSON (@iamsofiamattsson)

Last July, the actress bid farewell to Port Charles after seven years. Her character Sasha left Port Charles with baby Daisy, aided by Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), to live with her parents, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Robert Scorpio, played by the late Tristan Rogers. The actress was thrilled to have her alter ego tied to such legendary characters. “I loved it so much!” she enthuses. “I had been wanting a family connection since day one on the show, so I was so glad it finally happened. And both Emma Samms and Tristan Rogers are lovely to work with and very sweet in real life. I really wish we would’ve explored their relationships more. And the rest of Sasha’s family connections through the Scorpios!” Related Nikki Crawford Talks Bringing Lexie Carver Back to 'Days of Our Lives' (Exclusive) But it was a bittersweet exit, with Mattsson noting, “It was emotional for sure. Cleaning out my room and knowing that I wouldn’t see all my friends there like usual every other day felt sad. But everyone was so supportive and excited for me.” She was excited about her next chapter, adding, “I’ve had such a great time, but I’m also excited for a new chapter and to continue my acting journey in new projects.” At the time, she told TV Insider she was open to returning to daytime if the right opportunity came along, saying, “I’d have to see what the role was, but I’m definitely not opposed to coming back to the soap world. I think being on a soap is one of the best jobs you can have as an actress.”

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock