One year after Jadyn Cree Olesen’s dad was a finalist on The Voice, she’s ready to make a name for herself on the singing competition show. The rising star is one of the contestants on Season 27.

Fans of The Voice will definitely recognize Jadyn’s dad from when he competed on the show in Season 25. Scroll down to find out who she’s related to and everything else we know about her!

Who is Jadyn Cree’s dad?

Jadyn’s dad is Bryan Olesen, who came in third place on Season 25 of The Voice. He was on John Legend‘s team throughout the competition. Interestingly, Legend is returning as a coach for Season 27 after taking a break in Season 26.

Bryan got three chair turns in the blind auditions and picked Legend to work with. He then advanced through the battle rounds, knockout rounds, and live playoffs before earning his spot in the quarterfinals. After getting enough viewer votes to make it to the semifinals, Bryan found himself in the bottom five, but won the instant save to get to the finals. He finished behind winner Asher HaVon and runner-up Josh Sanders.

Jadyn was supportive of her dad during his run on The Voice and even got to sing with him on stage at one point. She also participated in a photo shoot with him while he was on the show. Off the show, Bryan was previously in a Christian rock band.

Jadyn Cree is in a band

“I guess i’m kind of like.. in a band now?” Jadyn wrote on Instagram in April 2022. The band is called AMFM and is an ’80s cover band. It was formed years before Jadyn joined as the lead vocalist.

“AMFM began in May 2013 with the goal of bringing audiences all of the fun 80s music the guys in the band grew up listening to and playing,” the group’s website reads. “AMFM covers all of the fantastic genres that made the 80s such an amazing decade for music…rock, pop, new wave…join us on the dance floor for the ultimate retro dance party!

To announce her participation on The Voice, Jadyn wrote on Instagram, “so i did a thing… tune in Feb 3rd 8/7c to watch the premiere of season 27 blind auditions!”

Where is Jadyn Cree from?

Like her dad, Jadyn is from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jadyn Cree’s family

In addition to her rocker father, Jadyn also has a close relationship with her mom, Jennifer Olesen. She has two brothers, Myles and Liam, as well.

The Voice, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, February 3, 8/7c, NBC