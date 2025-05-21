Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Each of The Voice coaches — John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine — had a stake in who’d be crowned the show’s newest champion in the Tuesday, May 20, finale. But after Jadyn Cree, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Jaelen Johnston were eliminated, it came down to Renzo, who was coached by Legend, and Adam David, who was coached by Bublé.

All eyes were on host Carson Daly as he prepared to announce the name of the winner. “It’s funny,” Michael Bublé told TV Insider right after the live broadcast. “I don’t think I’ve ever stared at Carson Daley’s lips so intensely. I was hoping he’d start to say ‘A’ [as in Adam]. I was literally looking at his lips.”

What was going through David’s mind when it was just him and Renzo left? “I was hoping that my name would be called,” he simply stated. Looking forward, The Voice champion said, “I want to put out some music and go on tour. I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms.”

Sure, it’s the contestant who wins, but the winning coach also takes his or her bows — not because they want to win for just themselves, but for their singer. “Listen, I’m really competitive,” Bublé said. “Not one person who has ever sat in that red chair doesn’t have a killer instinct. We all want to win. Sometimes, I think there’s a bigger personal stake than others.”

Was Bublé able to more freely hope David would emerge as the victor after the other singer he was coaching (Cree) was eliminated? “I really care about both [Adam and Jayden],” Bublé responded. “She’s a pop star. A lot of people had negative things to say about her last night [online] and I called her. I said, ‘Jayden, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you allow them to ever take away your light.’”

During the two-hour finale, Bublé and Cree performed the Sonny and Cher hit “I Got You Babe,” coincidentally on Cher’s birthday! “I wrote her [to let her know],” Bublé said. “I also said to the producers, ‘Can you please say happy birthday to Cher?’ She’s the greatest.”

“Adam and I have become really close,” Bublé continued. “I was heavily invested in our friendship. I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was just wanting my buddy to win.”

David was quite candid throughout the competition talking about his life. He recalled being encouraged to pursue singing after attending the Broward Arts Camp in Florida while in middle school. He also spoke about his recovery from a past drug addiction. David being so open not only didn’t push people away but it may have helped him become more identifiable to The Voice‘s audience.

“I think anytime you’re vulnerable and you speak openly about what you’re going through, people feel more comfortable,” David offered. “Everyone is going through sometime and I’ve had so much experience going head first into uncomfortable situations and owning my feelings.”

“I would tell people to lean into vulnerability,” he added. “Vulnerability is a super-power.”

Might Adam David return to the summer camp arts program that he attended as a teen to talk to current students and inspire them? “I did have a conversation with the guy who created it,” he said.

“We’re still close. He told me when I sang, when I really sang for the first time, ‘Hey, man, that was really good.’”

“Don’t stop,” David advised to anyone who has similar dreams to sing professionally. “No matter what instrument you play, you bring something to the world that the world needs. Keep playing. Build a connection.”

The Voice, Season 28, Fall, 2025, NBC