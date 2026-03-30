‘Paradise’ Finale, ‘St. Denis’ Cuts the Ribbon, ‘American Idol’ Goes Live, Back to Nature With Henry David Thoreau
The second season of Hulu‘s Paradise ends on a potentially explosive note. A ribbon-cutting ceremony on St. Denis Medical doesn’t go quite as planned. American Idol begins live shows on ABC and Disney+. A two-part documentary from executive producer Ken Burns explores the legacy of writer and environmentalist Henry David Thoreau.
Paradise
You might wonder what isn’t happening inside and outside the bunker as the Season 2 finale of the apocalyptic thriller races to its conclusion. The episode wasn’t available for preview, but if it lives up to the momentum established during this riveting season, we’re in for an explosive finish as forces inside and outside the underground haven converge. A systems failure threatens nuclear annihilation after rebels shut off the oxygen supply to force the bunker’s gates to open, causing the town leaders to institute a lockdown. While Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) contends with the mysterious time-altering “Alex,” Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), are approaching Colorado, where Link (Thomas Doherty) and his army are preparing to make their move.
St. Denis Medical
Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) makes a spectacle of herself in the mockumentary’s penultimate Season 2 episode when she presides over the long-anticipated ribbon-cutting for “my little bundle of joy,” the hospital’s new birthing center. As usual, it’s up to head nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) to do damage control, which includes enlisting Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) to pretend to be an expecting couple. Elsewhere, surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) once again misreads interpersonal signals, standing by an impatient Ron (David Alan Grier) when his annual physical takes longer than expected.
American Idol
As the singing competition enters its live phase, the show expands its footprint to Disney+ in a livestream simulcast, offering viewers more opportunities to vote for their favorites as the Top 20 hopes to inspire their fan base with songs of faith. By the end of the night, the field will be narrowed to 12.
The Voice
The night’s other music contest moves into the Knockouts round, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend each fielding a team of six who’ll once again compete in head-to-head sing-offs. In a new twist, this phase introduces an “All-Star Competition” in which former contestants return to face each other in yet more sing-offs, judged by original Voice coach Cee-Lo Green. Whichever coach gets the most “All-Star” wins will get to place an extra singer in the finale, raising their odds of winning Season 29. Team Adam brings back Season 1 winner Javier Colon and Season 9 winner Jordan Smith, while Team Kelly welcomes back Season 17 and Season 21 winners Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom, and Team Legend makes room for his sole winner, Season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon, and Season 27’s third-place finisher Renzo.
Henry David Thoreau (9/8c, PBS): Poet. Philosopher. Environmentalist. Abolitionist. Scientist. A true Renaissance man of the 19th century, ahead of but also very much a part of his time, Henry David Thoreau comes to life in a three-hour documentary (concluding Tuesday), narrated by George Clooney, that bears the visual and literary hallmarks of a classic Ken Burns production. Directors Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers use glorious footage of nature, timelessly serene, to illustrate the writings and voluminous journey entries of Thoreau, who famously declared, “I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life.” Which he did. Jeff Goldblum provides the voice of the author, conveying his awe and wonder towards nature, most especially at Walden Pond, where he spent two years in solitude, becoming one with his surroundings.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Guest-star alert: Anthony Anderson drops by as Courtney’s (Skye Townsend) dad Clancy, when it’s time for Marty (Marcel Spears) to meet the parent and ask for his blessing. On DMV (8:30/7:30c), Reno 911‘s Thomas Lennon guests as a persnickety dog rescuer who needs to be convinced that Vic (Tony Cavalero) is the right match to foster his pooch.
- The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins (8:30/7:30c, NBC): Guest stars include Megan Thee Stallion as mail lady Denise, for whom Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) carries a major torch, and The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng as Monica’s (Erika Alexander) rival agent Barry, who interferes with Brina’s (Precious Way) music career.
- Memory of a Killer (9/8c, Fox): With the Season 1 finale a week away, Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) becomes aware of the Ferryman’s identity, discovering just how far his nemesis will go in targeting his family in their revenge plot.
- FBI (9/8c, CBS): The CIA spinoff’s Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) lends a hand when Isobel (Alana de la Garza) reaches out after a smuggling plot is discovered during the investigation into a Brooklyn double homicide. On CIA (10/9c), the team encounters a man kidnapped years ago in Turkey while following up on a tip about a terror plot.
- The Rookie (10/9c, ABC): Bailey (Jenna Dewan) gets a new assignment while Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) ride-along experiences a speed bump.
ON THE STREAM:
- Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait (streaming on Prime Video): A documentary follows the Northern Irish golfer’s long road toward finally winning the Masters tournament and donning the green jacket in 2025, completing his career Grand Slam.
- The Feud on Shelbury Drive (streaming on Acorn TV): Home renovation leads to danger in a six-part British mystery series when suburbanite couple Emma (Jill Halfpenny) and John (Rupert Penry-Jones)’s kitchen expansion sparks resistance and exposes secrets among their neighbors.
- Club Cumming (streaming on WOW Presents Plus): A six-part docuseries goes behind the curtains of Alan Cumming‘s trendy East Village nightclub.