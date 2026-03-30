‘Paradise’ Finale, ‘St. Denis’ Cuts the Ribbon, ‘American Idol’ Goes Live, Back to Nature With Henry David Thoreau

Hulu

Paradise

Season Finale

You might wonder what isn’t happening inside and outside the bunker as the Season 2 finale of the apocalyptic thriller races to its conclusion. The episode wasn’t available for preview, but if it lives up to the momentum established during this riveting season, we’re in for an explosive finish as forces inside and outside the underground haven converge. A systems failure threatens nuclear annihilation after rebels shut off the oxygen supply to force the bunker’s gates to open, causing the town leaders to institute a lockdown. While Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) contends with the mysterious time-altering “Alex,” Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), are approaching Colorado, where Link (Thomas Doherty) and his army are preparing to make their move.

Greg Gayne / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) makes a spectacle of herself in the mockumentary’s penultimate Season 2 episode when she presides over the long-anticipated ribbon-cutting for “my little bundle of joy,” the hospital’s new birthing center. As usual, it’s up to head nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) to do damage control, which includes enlisting Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) to pretend to be an expecting couple. Elsewhere, surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) once again misreads interpersonal signals, standing by an impatient Ron (David Alan Grier) when his annual physical takes longer than expected.

Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

American Idol

8/7c

As the singing competition enters its live phase, the show expands its footprint to Disney+ in a livestream simulcast, offering viewers more opportunities to vote for their favorites as the Top 20 hopes to inspire their fan base with songs of faith. By the end of the night, the field will be narrowed to 12.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

9/8c

The night’s other music contest moves into the Knockouts round, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend each fielding a team of six who’ll once again compete in head-to-head sing-offs. In a new twist, this phase introduces an “All-Star Competition” in which former contestants return to face each other in yet more sing-offs, judged by original Voice coach Cee-Lo Green. Whichever coach gets the most “All-Star” wins will get to place an extra singer in the finale, raising their odds of winning Season 29. Team Adam brings back Season 1 winner Javier Colon and Season 9 winner Jordan Smith, while Team Kelly welcomes back Season 17 and Season 21 winners Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom, and Team Legend makes room for his sole winner, Season 16’s Maelyn Jarmon, and Season 27’s third-place finisher Renzo.

Henry David Thoreau (9/8c, PBS): Poet. Philosopher. Environmentalist. Abolitionist. Scientist. A true Renaissance man of the 19th century, ahead of but also very much a part of his time, Henry David Thoreau comes to life in a three-hour documentary (concluding Tuesday), narrated by George Clooney, that bears the visual and literary hallmarks of a classic Ken Burns production. Directors Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers use glorious footage of nature, timelessly serene, to illustrate the writings and voluminous journey entries of Thoreau, who famously declared, “I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life.” Which he did. Jeff Goldblum provides the voice of the author, conveying his awe and wonder towards nature, most especially at Walden Pond, where he spent two years in solitude, becoming one with his surroundings.

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