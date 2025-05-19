HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Big Update on Show After Family Heartbreak

There’s been a lot of change in Jasmine Roth‘s life over the past year, but one constant is her popular HGTV series Help! I Wrecked My House, which is set to return for a fifth season.

Roth went live on Instagram on Thursday (May 15) to reveal that filming is now underway on Season 5 of her hit renovation series. “New house day means stains on shirts, breakfast burritos, and a lot of nerves,” she captioned the video. “Season 5 of ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ coming soon to @hgtv. Thanks for being here you guys. Let’s go!”

The update comes after a whirlwind 12 months for Roth, who sold her house in California and relocated with her family to Utah, welcomed her baby daughter, Darla, and recently mourned the loss of her beloved grandfather. She’s also made appearances on Home Town Takeover and Rock the Block in that time.

However, now she’s now back on her own stomping grounds, and she’s excited to share the new season with fans. “It’s new house day, which means it is the big reveal,” Roth said in the video, which was filmed in her car in Utah. “It’s the day that we get to invite our clients back to their house and show them what’s been done.”

She also revealed her team has grown this season, which she said is “great because it means I get to be home with my family.”

Even though Roth’s excitement was palpable, she admitted to also having nerves ahead of the new season. “Really excited, hoping this goes well, a little bit nervous,” she shared. “It’s been a while. I had a baby, moved to a new state, got a whole new situation going here. Thank you guys for being here, thanks for your support.”

She also jumped into the comments to reply to fans’ questions. “Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on,” she replied to one fan who said they were excited for Season 5.

When another viewer asked when the new season will air, Roth responded, “Hopefully sometime this fall! Can’t wait!”

Last week, Roth shared a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, who recently passed away at 86 years old. “While we’d already said goodbye when we saw him, knowing it was in fact probably our last time, it’s hard to actually say goodbye,” the HGTV favorite wrote. “And a good reminder to ALWAYS be kind because we never know what others might have going on.”

Are you excited for a new season of Help! I Wrecked My House? Let us know your thoughts below.

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5, TBA, HGTV