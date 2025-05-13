HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss – Ree Drummond & More React

Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth has revealed news of a heartbreaking family loss and how she’s taking time to process.

In an Instagram post, Roth revealed her grandfather recently died at 86 years old. “This week my Grandpa Dan passed away and I’m just now taking some time to process this loss,” she captioned a sweet photo of her with her grandpa smiling.

“While we’d already said goodbye when we saw him, knowing it was in fact probably our last time, it’s hard to actually say goodbye…,” the HGTV favorite wrote in the post’s caption. “And a good reminder to ALWAYS be kind because we never know what others might have going on.”

Roth shared a slideshow of photos and videos from over the years with her grandpa, captioning each with thoughts and memories. “While his death wasn’t a surprise, it’s never easy to lose someone who’s been there your whole life,” she wrote.

Sharing photos of herself as a kid hanging out with her grandpa, Roth wrote, “My grandparents were a huge part of my childhood. It’s funny how we derive so much of our adult personality from the people we grew up around.”

In the next pic, which shows Roth and her grandpa enjoying ice cream at a cafe, the Rock the Block champion listed some traits she inherited from her grandfather, including “loving the outdoors, creating, building, and cooking a mean vegetable soup.”

Roth went on to say that she always made time to visit her grandparents, even during college, noting, “it wasn’t always the most exciting way to spend hard earned vacation time [but] it was always worth it.”

She added that she loved teaching him how to use technology and updating him on her latest projects. Roth also shared a heartwarming photo of her grandpa meeting her daughter, Hazel (5), for the first time (Roth also has an eight-month-old daughter, Darla).

“He only got to meet Darla on video,” Roth wrote, “which I’m grateful we at least had that chance.”

She concluded her post, “Saying goodbye got me thinking about how we all hope to be remembered. How important happiness is. And that it’s never too late to start building it. Until next time, Grandpa. You are loved.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments with condolences, including 100 Day Dream Home star Brian Kleinschmidt, who wrote, “Thanks for sharing. He sounded like an amazing man. I have lunch with my grandfather every single Saturday. Always the highlight of my week.”

Married to Real Estate star Mike Jackson commented, “😢Sorry for your loss Jasmine. Heartfelt Condolences to you and your family.”

Former Trading Spaces and HGTV designer Vern Yip added, “Incredibly moving tribute. Deepest condolences. May your family find some solace in warm memories of him ❤️”

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond wrote, “I’m so sorry, Jasmine. It’s so hard to lose a beloved grandparent. ❤️ Thinking of you!!”