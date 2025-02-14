HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Addresses Feeling ‘Completely Overwhelmed’ by Family Drama

Jasmine Roth hasn’t held back when it comes to history of mental illness and combining family life and a busy career. She opened up again during a February 12 Instagram post about meeting her “younger self for coffee.”

You can see her revealing and incredibly sweet instagram below. In it, Roth’s “younger self” describes being busy working three jobs, getting good grades, and going out every night she could. In comparison, these days Roth says she still has three jobs but prefers dinner at 5 p.m.

The Help! I Wrecked My House host wrote candidly about how her younger self felt “completely overwhelmed by her family drama and said she couldn’t imagine bringing children into such an unpredictable world. I proudly introduced her to two beautiful little girls that knew nothing of the chaos she was raised with.”

This post also came with words of inspiration and an important message about living in the moment that “happiness is about the journey and not the destination.”

Followers liked the uplifting post with one writing, “This. This! Absolutely beautiful. We need to try this.” Another agreed noting, “I think I may set up a coffee date with my younger self too!! Boy, what a conversation we would have!!” One was taken aback commenting, “Wow…the most awe inspiring write…thank you so much.” Roth was applauded for sharing as a user called it, “Absolutely beautiful reflection and introspection are work everyone should be doing. Knowing you do this makes me an even bigger fan.

It has been a whirlwind of life changes for the 40-year-old, who gave birth to Darla Rose in September and moved with her family, including Brett and four-year-old daughter Hazel, to Utah from California. Darla was born prematurely and spent 15 months in the hospital before being able to come home.

Outside her personal developments, new episodes of her hit show is expected later in 2025 with Season 5 seeing her work on home renovations in Salt Lake City, Park City and surrounding areas. Roth was also named among those who lend a hand to Erin and Ben Napier work to transform Sebring, Florida for the upcoming season of Home Town Takeover premiering March 9.