Jasmine Roth Confirms HGTV Return While Awaiting Show Renewal News

What To Know Jasmine Roth confirmed that she will return to HGTV in an upcoming new project.

Roth previously revealed that the future of her flagship series, Help! I Wrecked My House, was uncertain after its fifth season.

Last month, Roth teased that she was “nervous” to work on a new project, but did not share further details about the job.

As Help! I Wrecked My House awaits a Season 6 renewal, Jasmine Roth revealed she’s currently working on a brand-new project for HGTV.

Roth confirmed her return to the network while opening up about her work/life balance in a Monday, April 6, Instagram post. “After a whirlwind 24 hours, I’m back at work (currently commuting for a top secret project with @hgtv) and this is the question everyone keeps asking me this morning. Was it worth it?” she wrote. “Short and long answer: YES!”

Roth continued, “Being a working parent, especially when you love your job as much as I do, is a constant pull in regards to your time, your commitment, and your attention. We all have the same 24 hrs in a day and I have yet to find the magic hack that makes it possible to feel like you’re getting it all done.”

One piece of advice Roth gave fans is to “show up,” adding, “Just showing up, in work, family, life has served me so well. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again – if someone offers me a seat at the table, you better believe I’ll be there to sit down!”

Roth shared her life update to let others know they “aren’t alone” in their work/life struggles. “There’s a good chance it will feel this way for a long time and honestly, what a blessing to be wanted and loved,” she concluded. “But it’s also not easy and it can get overwhelming. But I SEE YOU! Keep doing what you’re doing, giving it your all, and trying your hardest because that’s all any of us can do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

Roth did not share any details about her upcoming HGTV project, such as its title or release date. The TV personality’s comments come nearly four months after she admitted that the future of Help! I Wrecked My House was uncertain in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“We don’t [know if we’ve got a season six]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she told the outlet in December 2025. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

She added, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”

Last month, Roth teased that she was working on an exciting new project. However, she didn’t reveal specifics about the job, including whether it was for HGTV or if it was another season of her show.

“And I can’t say too much about it yet, but [I] did just want to say that I’m actually feeling a little bit nervous, which doesn’t really happen to me very often. That’s fun,” she stated in the March 23 Instagram video.

In the post’s caption, Roth asked her followers, “Any guesses on what this new project could be!?! You guys know it takes a LOT to make me feel nervous. Here’s a clue…not a single person on the internet will ever guess this one! More soon-ish.”