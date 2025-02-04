HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Details Big Life Changes & How They Impact Her Show

HGTV star Jasmine Roth has undergone some significant life changes in recent months, including welcoming a new baby, Darla Rose, and now she she is opening up about the huge decision she made to move with her family from California to Utah.

The Help! I Wrecked My House host took to Instagram to try to answer a question she gets all the time, that being, “Why did you move?” It turns out the answer isn’t so simple.

“Why did you move? It makes sense that I’m asked this question every day – our family just moved to a new state. But “why” is such a big question and the truth is – I don’t really have a great answer,” Roth wrote on Instagram alongside a cute video of baby Darla Rose.

Roth and her husband Brett were in the process of moving from Huntington Beach to Park City with their four-year-old daughter Hazel in September when Roth gave birth prematurely to her second child, who was born a month early and weighed in at 4lbs 8oz.

Sharing an update with her fans in November, Roth revealed Darla spent 15 days in the hospital before they could bring her home, adding, “And when I say we went ‘home’ we actually went to an Airbnb because our house in Utah wasn’t finished and with Darla coming a month early we hadn’t had a chance to move.”

In her latest post, Roth said when people ask why she moved, she “stumble[s] through a story about how @brettrothofficial and I love snowboarding (we do!) and while that’s true, is that really the reason? Is it because we were ready for a change? Is it because we wanted a slower pace? Is it because we needed a new challenge? Is it the nature? The seasons? Is it that Utah is our happy place?”

“All of these reasons are true, but it feels like a lot to rattle off when trying to answer a casual question,” she added. “Either way, we’re here and we’re doing it!”

She went on to say, “Apologies to everyone who’s asked me this question (and will ask me this question) and I’ve stumbled through an answer…I’d like to say it will get better, but baby brain is REAL.”

Those worried about how the move will impact Roth’s HGTV show need not be concerned. Roth has moved her business across states, too, meaning Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House will see the Rock the Block winner and her team helping families fix up their houses in Utah. The show is likely to return with new episodes later this year.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their support for Roth, with one commenter writing, “In creating your happy you fell in love with Utah-that’s a pretty good reason to me.”

“You moved because it made you both happy. Darla is beautiful,” another said.

“‘Because we wanted to,’ is a perfectly acceptable answer! And what a cutie pie,” added another.

Another wrote, “I personally think it was a great move for the family. Yes, you left family and so many good friends. However, they can visit or you can start a new thing and they all sell in California and move there. Always remember Happy Place and nbr 1 is family, health.”