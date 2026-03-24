HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Is ‘Nervous’ About Exciting New Project

What To Know HGTV’s Jasmine Roth revealed she has an exciting new project in the works.

Roth remained tight-lipped on the project’s details, but revealed she was nervous going into it.

Roth previously admitted she was unsure about the future of HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House.

Jasmine Roth is keeping herself busy while awaiting Help! I Wrecked My House renewal news.

In a Monday, March 23, Instagram video, Roth teased that she has an exciting new project in the works. “Hi, you guys! OK, I just wanted to hop on and say hi. Happy Sunday. I just got to a new project that I’m starting,” she stated. “And I can’t say too much about it yet, but [I] did just want to say that I’m actually feeling a little bit nervous, which doesn’t really happen to me very often. That’s fun.”

Roth said she wanted to share her nerves to remind fans “that if there’s something in your life that you’re debating doing, right — maybe you’ll do it, maybe you won’t, ’cause maybe you’re a little bit scared, maybe you’re not — just go for it! Do it!” She added, “And then, you might feel like this, and that’s OK. It’s cool, too. Oh, gotta go. Anyway, go for it!”

In the post’s caption, Roth asked her followers, “Any guesses on what this new project could be!?! You guys know it takes a LOT to make me feel nervous. 😆.” She went on to tease, “Here’s a clue…not a single person on the internet will ever guess this one! More soon-ish…”

Fans shared their excitement for Roth’s unknown project in the post’s comments. “So excited to see what it is! Just the motivation we needed to pull the [trigger] on a project we have been holding back on. 🙌,” one person wrote. Another added, “Looking forward to your exciting news 👏👏😀😃.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

Someone else shared, “Great advice – go for it! Loving that you keep challenging yourself. It what we all should do. Wishing you lots of love and luck with the new project. ❤️🙌.” A different person posted, “I’m pretty sure that whatever new project you are embarking on, it will be Absolutely Amazing just like everything else you have done! You’re the Best.” A separate commenter wrote, “Oo, sounds intriguing! Hope it started out great!”

Fans will have to wait to learn more about Roth’s mystery project, including whether it could be a new TV series. Roth’s series, Help! I Wrecked My House, wrapped up its fifth season in November 2025. The following month, she admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that she was unsure about the show’s future on HGTV.

“We don’t [know if we’ve got a Season 6]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she told the outlet in December 2025. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

Roth continued, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”

At the time, Netflix was in talks to purchase HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Last month, Paramount outbid the streamer to acquire the media conglomerate. Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House also premiered after a slew of HGTV home renovation show cancellations. Series such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas all got the axe last year.