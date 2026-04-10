Are These HGTV Stars Filming a New Show Together? Explaining the Hints

What To Know Several HGTV stars have dropped subtle hints that they are working together on a new show.

Earlier this month, 100 Day Dream Home‘s Mika Kleinschmidt exclusively revealed to TV Insider that she was working on a new HGTV show set in South Carolina.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup has so far featured both new and returning shows.

HGTV’s 2026 schedule is already full of new and returning shows, and another star-studded series may be joining the lineup.

While chatting exclusively with TV Insider about the HGTV Smart Home 2026 earlier this month, Mika Kleinschmidt revealed that she’s currently working on a “top secret” show for the network.

“They won’t let me announce the show yet, but there’s this show that’s launching in the summer, and the only hint that I’ll give is that it’s located on a beach in South Carolina. So, that’s where I’m actually getting ready to drive up [to],” she told TV Insider before her husband and 100 Day Dream Home co-host, Brian Kleinschmidt quipped, “She said too much!”

Mika went on to joke. “I probably did just say too much. I’m gonna get fired. It’s fine.”

Mika didn’t reveal any details about the series, including its title or release date. Before Mika broke news of the show, Jasmine Roth revealed to her Instagram followers that she was “nervous” about starting an undisclosed new project.

“Any guesses on what this new project could be!?! You guys know it takes a LOT to make me feel nervous,” the Help! I Wrecked My House host captioned the March 23 upload. “Here’s a clue…not a single person on the internet will ever guess this one! More soon-ish…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

In a Monday, April 6, Instagram post, Roth confirmed the “top secret project” is for the network, and that she was “commuting” for the job. While Roth didn’t reveal her travel destination, it’s possible she could be joining Mika in South Carolina.

Adding to the speculation, Renovation Aloha‘s Tristyn Kalama subtly revealed she is currently in South Carolina while answering fan questions via Instagram on Thursday, April 9. “You guys, you gotta understand that our average price of a house in Hawaii is over a million dollars,” she said in response to a fan asking whether the prices of homes in Hawaii often cost $1 million. “We didn’t choose that. I wish houses were prices that I see over here in South Carolina, but that’s just not the case. We’re buying them something for over a million dollars.”

Despite the hints, HGTV fans will have to wait and see whether Mika, Roth, and Kalama are teaming up on the same project.

Roth confirmed her HGTV return while awaiting news of Help! I Wrecked My House‘s Season 6 renewal. Mika and Kalama, meanwhile, recently returned with new episodes of their respective shows. 100 Day Dream Home returned with new Season 7 episodes on March 3, while Renovation Aloha‘s Season 3 premiere aired on March 31.

Several new shows have also debuted on HGTV this year, such as Neighborhood Watch, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Wild Vacation Rentals, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, and Tropic Like It’s Hot.

Renovation Aloha Season 3, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV