HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Update on Premature Baby After Birth Drama

HGTV star Jasmine Roth has been giving fans an update following the dramatic premature birth of her second child, Darla, who was born a month early and weighed in at 4lbs 8oz.

Taking to her Instagram over the past week, the Help! I Wrecked My House and Hidden Potential star has introduced her followers to baby Darla, who was born prematurely on September 7. Roth previously told People the birth was a “terrifying” experience as she and her husband, Brett, were out to dinner when her contractions began and then were stuck in traffic on route to the hospital.

Now, the family is at home and getting back into the swing of things. In an October 28 post, Roth shared a series of pics of the newborn, alongside her other daughter, Hazel, and her husband.

“Maternity Leave: Part 1,” Roth wrote. “We brought Darla home from the hospital after 15 days. Yay! Hazel stayed with her grandmas and her Uncle and visited us daily, but it was still really hard to be away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“And when I say we went ‘home’ we actually went to an Airbnb because our house in Utah wasn’t finished and with Darla coming a month early we hadn’t had a chance to move. Not complaining though! Home is where your people are,” she continued.

Roth went on to say that Hazel “is the best big sis” and that “Darla loves her attention.” She also provided a health update, explaining why Darla had a feeding tube attached.

“If you’re like me, this was new territory since I’ve never had a preemie baby before. It’s basically a tube that goes all the way to her stomach through her nose,” she shared. “Milk (see photo 13 for the source!) goes through the tube and straight into her stomach. Because Darla was born so small, it took her some time to get strong enough to eat a whole meal.”

She continued, “The hospital staff trained us and each feed lasts about 45 minutes by the time she eats from a bottle/nurses and then we slowly tube feed her. It’s a slow and time consuming process…good thing she’s cute!”

Roth later shared a video on October 31 of Darla having her feeding tube removed. In the caption, she wrote about her experiences of having a premature birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“This might sound strange but it took me a few days in the hospital to even realize I had a “preemie” baby,” she stated. “Obviously I knew Darla had been born a month early and she was in the ICN (low level NICU) but it actually took a while for it to sink in. It’s wild but as a mother you see perfection and don’t even notice the tubes, sensors, and equipment. It really just hadn’t occurred to me that she was a “preemie” and when I realized it, I remember a feeling of fear wash over me.”

She added, “The day she got her tube out might not seem like such a big deal, and apologies for the sorta gross video, but as a mom to a preemie (a title I wear with pride now ) this day was everything. Tears of joy, lots of smiles, and gratitude for all the doctors and nurses who took such good care of our little girl until this point. THANK YOU! Now the focus is growing and feeding her (without a tube) and we’re so excited.”

In another post, Roth shared photos of extended family visiting baby Darla, writing, “I don’t always post photos of extended family but these days are special and I want to remember them.”

She also shared snaps from a family photoshoot in the woods. “Was it ambitious to take a 3 week old baby to the woods for photos? You betcha! But was it also really nice to have an excuse to take a shower and put on some “real” clothes? Yes and yes,” she joked in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

Roth is a designer and builder who won Season 1 of HGTV’s Rock the Block. She now hosts her own HGTV shows, Hidden Potential and HELP! I Wrecked My House.