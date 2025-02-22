NBC’s New Sunday Lineup (‘Americas,’ ‘Suits LA,’ ‘Grosse Pointe’), Back to ‘1923,’ ‘All Creatures’ Finale, Awards Mania

BBC Studios

The Americas

Series Premiere 7/6c

SUNDAY: The flora and especially the fauna of the American supercontinent are the stars of a spectacular nature series co-produced by BBC Studios’ renowned Natural History Unit. It’s great to see a broadcast network devote resources to programming on this scale, with Tom Hanks providing the folksy narration to vignettes of telegenic wildlife and natural wonders. The first hour focuses on the Atlantic Coast from New England to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with highlights including black bears foraging in the Appalachian Forest and a family of resourceful raccoons existing on the edge of a metropolis in New York City’s Central Park. The second hour (8/7c) explores Mexico, with incredible footage of pygmy owls, orcas and orchid bees. (The first hour is simulcast on sister channels Bravo, CNBC, E!, USA Network and Syfy.)

Joe Pugliese/NBC

Suits LA

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Thanks to a resurgence of viewer interest after the original series streamed on Netflix, the legal dramedy has spun off to the West Coast with a new cast led by Stephen Amell. He’s swaggering in style as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has spent the last 15 years building a lucrative boutique firm representing some of Hollywood’s most elite stars. In the overly busy pilot episode, Ted goes from top dog to underdog while forced to embrace a type of law he despises. But if anyone can do it, Ted can. “I’m a badass in real life,” he tells a potential client who’s an up-and-coming action-film star. Co-stars include Josh McDermitt as his best friend, a criminal attorney, and Bryan Greenberg as his protégé, competing with an ambitious upstart (Lex Scott Davis) to head the entertainment department.

Steve Swisher/NBC

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Green thumbs are muddied by the sticky fingers of scandal in an enjoyably campy seriocomic melodrama that gives off Big Little Lies vibes from its opening scene, a flash-forward that finds four members of a Michigan garden club frantically burying a body under the moonlight. But who’s the victim? The sudsy opener introduces four characters who each have an adversary worth putting six feet under. The narcissistic newbie is Birdie (Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who upsets the natural balance established by winsome schoolteacher Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), her divorced best friend Brett (Ben Rappaport) and high-end realtor Catherine (Aja Naomi King). If you still miss Desperate Housewives as your Sunday night guilty pleasure, this show’s for you.

Paramount+ YouTube

1923

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: “Gone are the great feasts of summer,” laments Cara Dutton (the great Helen Mirren) as winter sets in for the second season of the grueling Yellowstone prequel 1923 and the ongoing chronicle of the embattled Dutton family. She and patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) have sold off most of their herd to stave off loan sharks and the threat posed by scheming tycoon pervert Donald Whitfield (a chortling Timothy Dalton). The scope of the sprawling saga extends beyond the sea, where nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is sweating it out in a ship’s boiler room on his way home across the ocean to Montana, which is also the destination of his spunky soulmate Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), who flees her wealthy British family to pursue the man of her dreams. “I’m off on the next adventure!” she exults. But she should take caution. A prowling mountain lion on the Dutton ranch is a symbolic harbinger of more perils to come.

Playground Entertainment and Masterpiece

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The veterinarian family at Skeldale House is also making do amid WWII wartime rations as Christmas approaches in the annual holiday special that concludes the beloved period drama’s fifth season. Mrs. Hall (the marvelous Anna Madeley) is scrambling to procure a goose for the holiday dinner, which doubles as a first-birthday party for baby Jimmy. But alarming news from the war front sends the housekeeper into a spiral, as she takes special interest in a wounded fox cub abandoned on the premises. While the house rallies around Mrs. Hall, and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) labors to recruit local pigeons for the war effort, the warmth of this special series leaves an admirable afterglow.

NAACP Image Awards

Special 8/7c

Award Show Mania: Awards season resumes in full force all weekend. First up: The 56th NAACP Image Awards (Saturday, 8/7c, BET and CBS, simulcast on MTV, VH1, TV Land, BET HER, Smithsonian Channel, Logo, Pop and Comedy Central) from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, hosted by Deon Cole. Comedian Dave Chappelle receives the NAACP President’s Award, while the Wayans Family enters the NAACP Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, PBS’ Great Performances presents 2025’s Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine (7/6c), hosted by Alan Cumming, with Glenn Close accepting the Career Achievement Award. Streaming live on Netflix, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (8 pm/ET, with a pre-show at 7 pm/ET) features Kristen Bell hosting from L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium, with Jane Fonda receiving SAG’s Life Achievement Award from presenter Julia Louis-Dreyfus. If industry trends hold up, expect Shogun and Hacks to prevail in the TV ensemble cast categories.

HBO

The White Lotus

9/8c

SUNDAY: A violent incident disrupts the calm at the Thailand resort as the guests enjoy their first full day of wellness treatment, which goes better for some than others. Timothy (Jason Isaacs) receives alarming news from back home, and forlorn Rick (Walton Goggins) opens up during a stress management session: “I don’t need to detach. I’m already nothing.”

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: