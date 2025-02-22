NBC’s New Sunday Lineup (‘Americas,’ ‘Suits LA,’ ‘Grosse Pointe’), Back to ‘1923,’ ‘All Creatures’ Finale, Awards Mania
NBC launches an all-new Sunday lineup including the nature series The Americas, the spinoff Suits LA and the mystery-comedy Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The Yellowstone prequel 1923 begins its second season. All Creatures Great and Small ends its fifth season with a touching Christmas episode. The awards season continues with the NAACP Image Awards, the SAG Awards (on Netflix) and the PBS presentation of AARP Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards.
The Americas
SUNDAY: The flora and especially the fauna of the American supercontinent are the stars of a spectacular nature series co-produced by BBC Studios’ renowned Natural History Unit. It’s great to see a broadcast network devote resources to programming on this scale, with Tom Hanks providing the folksy narration to vignettes of telegenic wildlife and natural wonders. The first hour focuses on the Atlantic Coast from New England to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with highlights including black bears foraging in the Appalachian Forest and a family of resourceful raccoons existing on the edge of a metropolis in New York City’s Central Park. The second hour (8/7c) explores Mexico, with incredible footage of pygmy owls, orcas and orchid bees. (The first hour is simulcast on sister channels Bravo, CNBC, E!, USA Network and Syfy.)
Suits LA
SUNDAY: Thanks to a resurgence of viewer interest after the original series streamed on Netflix, the legal dramedy has spun off to the West Coast with a new cast led by Stephen Amell. He’s swaggering in style as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has spent the last 15 years building a lucrative boutique firm representing some of Hollywood’s most elite stars. In the overly busy pilot episode, Ted goes from top dog to underdog while forced to embrace a type of law he despises. But if anyone can do it, Ted can. “I’m a badass in real life,” he tells a potential client who’s an up-and-coming action-film star. Co-stars include Josh McDermitt as his best friend, a criminal attorney, and Bryan Greenberg as his protégé, competing with an ambitious upstart (Lex Scott Davis) to head the entertainment department.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society
SUNDAY: Green thumbs are muddied by the sticky fingers of scandal in an enjoyably campy seriocomic melodrama that gives off Big Little Lies vibes from its opening scene, a flash-forward that finds four members of a Michigan garden club frantically burying a body under the moonlight. But who’s the victim? The sudsy opener introduces four characters who each have an adversary worth putting six feet under. The narcissistic newbie is Birdie (Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who upsets the natural balance established by winsome schoolteacher Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), her divorced best friend Brett (Ben Rappaport) and high-end realtor Catherine (Aja Naomi King). If you still miss Desperate Housewives as your Sunday night guilty pleasure, this show’s for you.
1923
SUNDAY: “Gone are the great feasts of summer,” laments Cara Dutton (the great Helen Mirren) as winter sets in for the second season of the grueling Yellowstone prequel 1923 and the ongoing chronicle of the embattled Dutton family. She and patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) have sold off most of their herd to stave off loan sharks and the threat posed by scheming tycoon pervert Donald Whitfield (a chortling Timothy Dalton). The scope of the sprawling saga extends beyond the sea, where nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is sweating it out in a ship’s boiler room on his way home across the ocean to Montana, which is also the destination of his spunky soulmate Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), who flees her wealthy British family to pursue the man of her dreams. “I’m off on the next adventure!” she exults. But she should take caution. A prowling mountain lion on the Dutton ranch is a symbolic harbinger of more perils to come.
All Creatures Great and Small
SUNDAY: The veterinarian family at Skeldale House is also making do amid WWII wartime rations as Christmas approaches in the annual holiday special that concludes the beloved period drama’s fifth season. Mrs. Hall (the marvelous Anna Madeley) is scrambling to procure a goose for the holiday dinner, which doubles as a first-birthday party for baby Jimmy. But alarming news from the war front sends the housekeeper into a spiral, as she takes special interest in a wounded fox cub abandoned on the premises. While the house rallies around Mrs. Hall, and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) labors to recruit local pigeons for the war effort, the warmth of this special series leaves an admirable afterglow.
NAACP Image Awards
Award Show Mania: Awards season resumes in full force all weekend. First up: The 56th NAACP Image Awards (Saturday, 8/7c, BET and CBS, simulcast on MTV, VH1, TV Land, BET HER, Smithsonian Channel, Logo, Pop and Comedy Central) from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, hosted by Deon Cole. Comedian Dave Chappelle receives the NAACP President’s Award, while the Wayans Family enters the NAACP Hall of Fame.
On Sunday, PBS’ Great Performances presents 2025’s Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine (7/6c), hosted by Alan Cumming, with Glenn Close accepting the Career Achievement Award. Streaming live on Netflix, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (8 pm/ET, with a pre-show at 7 pm/ET) features Kristen Bell hosting from L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium, with Jane Fonda receiving SAG’s Life Achievement Award from presenter Julia Louis-Dreyfus. If industry trends hold up, expect Shogun and Hacks to prevail in the TV ensemble cast categories.
The White Lotus
SUNDAY: A violent incident disrupts the calm at the Thailand resort as the guests enjoy their first full day of wellness treatment, which goes better for some than others. Timothy (Jason Isaacs) receives alarming news from back home, and forlorn Rick (Walton Goggins) opens up during a stress management session: “I don’t need to detach. I’m already nothing.”
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Sisterhood, Inc. (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): In a twist on the traditional romcom, Rachael Leigh Cook stars as a corporate honcho who hires a board of directors to manage her carefree sister’s (Daniella Monet) chaotic personal life—only to go into her own romantic tailspin after meeting a psych professor (Leonidas Gulaptis).
- Someone Like You (Saturday, 8/7c, Great American Family): Based on Karen Kingsbury’s novel, the drama stars Sarah Fisher in a double role as London Quinn and Andi Allen, the biological twin sister London never knew existed.
- My Amish Double Life (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Lexi Minetree is Emma, an Amish girl whose secret rumspringa in the “English” world goes awry when she witnesses a murder.
- My View with Lara Trump (Saturday, 9 pm/ET, Fox News Channel): The presidential daughter-in-law and ex-RNC co-chair (and a former producer on Inside Edition) headlines her own public-affairs show, with opening night guests including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
- County Rescue (Sunday, 8/7c, Great American Family): The wholesome EMT drama returns for a second season, starring Julia Reilly and Keller Fornes, who passed away in December.
- Family Guy (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Somehow, it’s taken this long for Peter to realize that his buddy Joe doesn’t think he’s funny, so he sets out to make the guy laugh. Followed by a M3GAN spoof on Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c).
- Tracker (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Colter (Justin Hartley) goes looking for a missing singer who he realizes is a survivalist just like him. Followed by Watson (9/8c), where the team becomes concerned when their mentor (Morris Chestnut) collapses, possibly worsening his TBI condition; and The Equalizer (9/8c), with Neil Brown Jr. guest-starring as Dante’s (Tory Kittles) long-lost brother.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): The host interviews Microsoft founder Bill Gates, reflecting on his roots and his memoir Source Code: The Origin Story of Bill Gates.
- The Food That Built America (Sunday, 9/8c, History Channel): The sixth season of the food-origin docuseries explores the “tortilla takeover” that led to Mexico-inspired snack-food sensations including Doritos and Tostitos.
- No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (Sunday, 9/8c, National Geographic): Queer Eye’s culinary expert hosts a travelogue in which he helps celebrity guests discover their cultural roots through food. In back-to-back episodes, Porowski treats British actress Florence Pugh to dishes in Oxford and the Yorkshire coast, then reconnects Awkwafina to her flavorful South Korean heritage.
- Rogue Heroes (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): In the WWII action drama’s Season 2 finale, SAS leader Bill Stirling (Gwilym Lee) returns to Britain after a successful Italian ops mission only to get a new order that could be a suicide mission. Elsewhere, his brother David (Connor Swindells) attempts another escape from the Italian POW camp.
- The Baldwins (Sunday, 10/9c, TLC): Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin open up their busy private life, including raising seven children, to reality TV cameras. In the opener, they mark son Rafael’s ninth birthday with an escape from the city to East Hampton, all while Alec prepares for a trial in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
- Funny Woman (Sunday, 10/9c, PBS): In the British show-biz drama’s Season 2 finale, Sophie (Gemma Arterton) counters a potentially damning exposé by asking Diane (Claire-Hope Ashitey) to write a profile of her.