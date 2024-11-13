What Happens to ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ ‘Neighbours’ & More Freevee Shows Now That It’s Shutting Down?

Amazon Prime Video is shuttering its free-streaming arm Freevee, formerly known as IMDb Freedive and IMDb TV, but that doesn’t mean those Freevee Originals will disappear altogether.

Following a report at Deadline that Freevee would be eliminated as a brand, a spokesperson at Prime Video explained, “We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST Channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering. To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding.”

“There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video,” the statement continued.

Freevee Originals were already part of Amazon MGM Studios’ content portfolio. That means your favorite ongoing Freevee Originals like Bosch: LegacyJudy JusticeJury DutyNeighboursThe Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, and more will still be available to non-Prime customers. (Leverage: Redemption was previously announced to be moving to Prime Video for its third season.)

Freevee, which was an ad-supported platform, was launched by the company in 2019 and rebranded to its current title in 2022. Rumors of a potential Freevee shutdown first emerged in February 2024.

Other Freevee Originals that have aired on the streamer include Alex RiderHigh SchoolClassified, SprungPrimoDinner with the Parents, You’re Not a Monster, Casa GrandeMoment of TruthLuke Bryan: My Dirt Road DiaryBug OutGod. Family. Football., Uninterrupted’s Top Class TennisPlay-Doh SquishedHollywood Houselife with Jeff LewisAmerica’s Test Kitchen: The Next GenerationDr. Seuss Baking ChallengeTribunal JusticeThe GOATJokah & TuttyCounsel CultureAlmost Paradise7 vs WildBoat StoryCorner Gas Animated, Love AccidentallyPost Malone: RunawayHotel for the HolidaysRowdyMonumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew GardensPuppy Love, and EXmas.

