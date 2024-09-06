Titus Welliver‘s days playing Harry Bosch are coming to an end. Bosch: Legacy, the continuation of Prime Video‘s Bosch, will officially end with Season 3, now set to premiere next year.

Bosch and its spinoff are based on Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch novels. The author announced Bosch: Legacy‘s impending end on Instagram on Friday, September 6. Here’s all there is to know about Season 3 and what it means for the upcoming Renée Ballard spinoff.

When does Bosch: Legacy Season 3 premiere?

Connelly revealed in his announcement that the third season will premiere in March 2025. Bosch first premiered on Prime Video in February 2014. It ran for seven seasons before being transformed into the Legacy spinoff for Freevee in 2022. It’s still Prime Video’s longest-running franchise to date. In an apparent tribute to the show’s legacy on the streaming platform, Bosch: Legacy‘s final season will stream on both Prime Video and Freevee, according to Connelly.

The writer also confirmed that the Renée Ballard spinoff show is still in production with Maggie Q as the lead. Q will star in the spinoff as Renée Ballard, who will make her debut in Legacy‘s final season (see Welliver and Q in the Season 3 finale in the photo above).

“I’m happy to announce that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime in March,” Connelly said. “I think it’s our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10-season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver. But fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!”

Why is Bosch: Legacy ending?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Author Michael Connelly (@michaelconnellybooks)

It’s practically a miracle that any show gets to make multiple seasons in this streaming era, so Bosch has certainly had a good run. It seems it may have reached its natural conclusion, given the overall positive message from Connelly, who serves as creator and executive producer on the series.

“It’s been an amazing run with this character so far. There’s that over-used phrase ‘It takes a village,’ so I’ll just say, it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this,” Connelly’s Instagram announcement continued. “We’ve had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I’m very proud of what we did.”

“None of this would have happened without the first name on the call sheet: Titus Welliver,” he continued. “He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can’t tell you how lucky I got when he signed on. It also would have never happened without the support of Amazon, producers like Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge, and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo. But I have to say, the most important part of this was the avalanche of viewers who supported us from Episode 1 through 98. Many thanks to all of you. If our work has left any message or impression behind, we hope it’s that everybody counts or nobody counts.”

Who is in the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 cast?

Welliver will return as the titular character one last time, though it’s not impossible to imagine that he could appear in the upcoming spinoff. Other returning stars have not been officially announced, but past additional cast includes Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Denise Sanchez, Stephen A. Chang, and more. In June 2024, TV Insider exclusively reported that Anthony Michael Hall would not return for Season 3.

What is Bosch: Legacy Season 3 about?

The series follows Welliver’s Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Season 3 is based on Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993).

In the final season, the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters in the final season. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler (Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Is there a Bosch: Legacy Season 3 trailer?

There’s no new footage to see from the now final season, but stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3 Premiere, March 2025, Prime Video and Freevee