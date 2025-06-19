If history has proven anything, it’s that certain stories remain timeless — and 10 years out from its series premiere, Poldark is one of them.

Granted, the Masterpiece series was a remake, in and of itself. Before its first episode aired on PBS on June 21, 2015, there had been a series released in the ‘70s, which was, of course, preceded by the Winston Graham novels. Modern Poldark earned a special place in viewers’ hearts not only for its swoon-worthy love stories (and admittedly attractive cast) but also for its roster of memorable characters and breathtaking scenery.

For executive producer Debbie Horsfield, who’d not read the books or seen the previous show, the decision to take on the adaptation proved easy. She remembers being sent the books in 2012 and taking the first one on holiday. Immediately, she was struck by the history of Ross’s character and the immersive nature of the world. “I read three pages and thought, ‘I’m up for this,’” she said.

First cast was the show’s iconic leading man. Although she wasn’t writing with specific actors in mind, Horsfield knew early on that she hoped to cast Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark. “I realized quite quickly that for the titular character of Ross, we were going to have to find somebody of the right caliber, with the right qualities,” she said. She wrote down Turner’s name, and then, at a later meeting, she and fellow Poldark producer Damian Timmer compared notes. Independent of each other, they’d both had Turner in mind. “We both kind of screamed, because we both thought exactly the same thing,” Horsfield said. “He was the first person we cast, and he was the only person we thought of for that role. It’s never normally that easy.”

From there, a more traditional casting process rounded out the roster of characters. Horsfield said they saw lots and lots of people, but when the right person walked into the room — or on a self-tape from the States, as happened with Kyle Soller‘s lovelorn and ultimately tragic Francis Poldark — they knew right away. Funnily enough, Eleanor Tomlinson, the actress behind the brave, bold, and headstrong Demelza Poldark, originally auditioned to play Ross’ high-society first love, Elizabeth. In her early 20s, when she was cast, Tomlinson recalls her time on the show as a beautiful process of learning and growth. “To grow up on a show and hone your craft in that way is such a rare experience,” she said. “I was so lucky to have had that opportunity.”

The role of Elizabeth went to Heida Reed, who, at that time, was only a few years out of drama school. “I was still establishing myself,” Reed recalled. She also remembered a sense of peace throughout the audition process. “I remember listening to classical music in the waiting room beforehand to calm myself down, and I just had this sense that it would work out, for some reason. Sometimes, very rarely, you get that feeling. It’s nice when it pans out.”

Of course, much of the draw to Poldark was its ability to pluck at viewers’ heartstrings. Love, war, death, and the dramas of everyday life all made their way to the screen, accompanied by stunning costumes and incredible seaside views. For Tomlinson, a memorable moment arrived at the show’s first Christmas episode, when the newly married Demelza sang “I’d Pluck a Fair Rose” before a high-society crowd. It was one of the first scenes Tomlinson ever filmed, and she remembers asking her mother and brother, both professional singers, for help. “I worked very hard on it, and what you see is what was shot,” she explained, emphasizing that she never re-recorded it. In the end, she did so well that Demelza’s singing became a key piece of her character. “I used to be like, ‘Please, no! No more singing!’” she laughed. “It worked out really well, and it was lovely.”

Reed, on the other hand, had the somewhat thankless task of playing the woman who breaks the hero’s heart. To the actress, though, if the audience disliked Elizabeth, she took it as a compliment. “I started at the bottom and worked her reputation up,” Reed said. “Essentially, Elizabeth is an antagonistic character who sort of balances out a bit… I think it’s good to have a strong reaction toward a character in a show you’re watching. If you feel hate toward them, great, as long as it’s toward the character and her putting obstacles in front of the protagonist of the story.”

Horsfield enjoyed the process of writing for all of the characters and couples, but perhaps unsurprisingly, she especially enjoyed Ross and Demelza. The ups and downs, and conflicts and resolutions, were inherent to a real relationship in her view. “It weathers all kinds of storms and sometimes it teeters on the verge of fracturing, but ultimately, these are two people who stay not just committed to each other, but who still love each other throughout everything,” she said. “I loved the realism of that. It wasn’t just a starry-eyed romance.” The writing process also broke her heart at times, such as when Ross and Demelza lose their infant daughter. There were, of course, challenges, too: a television series with early-to-mid-2010s CGI couldn’t translate a shipwreck with two massive boats and thousands of passengers to screen, or guarantee a calm, moonlit night to film on the water for Ross’s realization that he loved Demelza. Nonetheless, those things wound up on screen, albeit translated or modified as necessary.

Both Reed and Tomlinson still occasionally get recognized for their Poldark roles on the street, and both would be interested in reviving the show in some way… although Reed’s Elizabeth died at the end of the show’s fourth season. “Could we do a prequel?” Reed smiled. As for the cast, Tomlinson and Reed mention that even ten years on, they’re all still friends. Tomlinson said at the time of the interview that she’d just spoken with Reed, and she’s worked with Jack Farthing, who played the show’s villainous George Warleggan, a few times since the show’s end. Reed lives down the road from Turner, and they’ve remained close.

“We’re still in touch,” Reed said of her connection with her former castmates. “I made friends for life.”

