With the fall shows making their midseason returns, renewals and cancellations are bound to be on the mind for creators and viewers alike.

TV ratings are the numbers that make or break a TV show. The success of a show is measured primarily in audience size and ratings among the various age demographics. The 18-49 demo is the most coveted age group, as advertisers believe they have the most disposable income and are more likely to be swayed by ads than older viewers who perhaps have brand loyalty. A popular show means broadcast TV networks can charge more for advertisers to book slots in their commercial breaks, and those ad sales are how they make money. Streaming services, on the other hand, have a subscription model in addition to some ads on select subscription tiers.

The Fall 2024-25 TV ratings for broadcast shows are in. Here, we predict which returning shows (not new shows like High Potential or Matlock) are most likely to be canceled or renewed based on their audience size and ratings in the 18-49 demo.