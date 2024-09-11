Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Gives Detailed Update on Reality Star’s Whereabouts

As fans continue to wonder where in the world is Julie Chrisley, the reality star’s attorney has shared an update two weeks Chrisley went “missing.”

Fans noticed last week that the Federal Bureau of Prisons website listed Julie’s current status as “Not in BOP custody” as of August 28. The BOP confirmed that Julie is not in their custody, with the U.S. Marshals Service later adding that Julie is in their custody as she awaits her resentencing court date in Atlanta on September 25.

Her attorney, Jay Surgent, told The U.S. Sun that Julie “was transferred out of Lexington, Kentucky. She’s scheduled to be in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 25,” noting that it was standard protocol with public figures to keep their exact whereabouts a secret.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is now awaiting resentencing.

“The U.S. Marshals Service does the transportation of federal prisoners. They never say where the prisoners are coming from or where they are going, and when they’re in transport,” Surgent added.

“I suspect at this point in time, I know Julie was picked up some time ago. She’s probably not in transport. She’s probably being kept [in] state or county facility pending her Atlanta, Georgia, court date,” he continued.

Surgent said the secrecy is for Julie’s own safety, though he stated the location is likely “not far from Atlanta.”

“So it’s not like Julie’s missing from the system. Guaranteed that that’s not even possible. She’s transported privately, securely… No one knows where she is,” he shared. “As her council, we would know what the situation was, but at this point, for security reasons, there’s no way in heck that they would ever say where she is.”

Surgent also confirmed that not even Julie’s family knows where she is right now. This comes after Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, responded to a fan on Monday, September 9, who wanted to know why the reality star wasn’t saying anything regarding her mom’s whereabouts.

“I’m not trying to keep anything secret,” Savannah replied. “There are things that I don’t have answers to at this point and time… per my lawyers I need to stay quiet until after mom’s resentencing date on September 25th. TRUST ME… so much I want to say!!”