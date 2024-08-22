Savannah Chrisley Reveals Emotional Email Exchange With Mom Julie in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has been sharing a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories as she continues to hope that her mom, Julie Chrisley, will be released from prison by the end of the year. Among them was a an emotional email exchange.

Julie is currently serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd is serving his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal after a three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld.

As Julie awaits her resentencing court date on September 25, Savannah has been posting a series of throwback photos on her social media pages. One picture showed Julie hugging Savannah alongside the caption, “What I wouldn’t give to hear your laugh and have your hugs.”

Another pic showed Julie and Todd arm-in-arm with the caption “Come home.”

The most interesting image was a screenshot of an email Savannah received from Julie from prison. In Savannah’s original message, she messaged her mom the lyrics to CeCe Winans’ “Be Still and Know.”

In response, Julie wrote, “Sav, thank you for sending this. Love you always, Mama.”

Savannah also addressed the court’s recent ruling regarding her mom’s request to attend her resentencing hearing via video call. A judge denied Julie’s request, meaning she will have to appear in person at a court in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The judge denied our motion for my mother to attend her hearing via Zoom,” Savannah wrote. “When you are in prison it is VERY customary to attend via Zoom.”

She continued, “What does this mean? My mother will be shackled and transported for the next month… plane… bus… etc. With MEN.. some of whom are VIOLENT. I don’t know when I’ll hear from her next – this punishment does NOT fit the alleged crime.”

Julie’s attorney, Alex Little, previously filed a motion requesting his client appear in court via video call. “Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) outside the state of Georgia, BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court,” Little said.

However, a federal court judge denied the request and ordered Julie to appear in person.