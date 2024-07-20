The Fly Team is going to look a bit different in FBI: International Season 4, following the exit of Luke Kleintank (who played Scott Forrester) last spring. As a result the Fly Team ended the season without a team leader.

But the good news is we’ve known for some time that the show would be back; CBS renewed the procedural drama in April for another season (along with Most Wanted, while the original FBI scored an additional three-season pickup). “The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action, and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Read on for everything we know about Season 4, the team, and more.

Why is the Fly Team down a leader?

Kleintank’s final episode was actually two before the Season 3 finale, but his whereabouts were unknown until the end. It was in the penultimate episode that Scott’s mother’s name appeared on an intake form at a Russian prison. But, as the Fly Team—Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Raines (Carter Redwood), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Tate (Christina Wolfe)—and the bureau’s liaison to the NSA, Brian Lange (Colin Donnell), learned, Angela traded identities with Tess (Teri Polo), an American citizen and former military medic who was caught up in the war in Ukraine and arrested by Russia; when Scott showed up, he could only get one of them out (his mom), and he knew the team would follow the breadcrumbs and get Tess.

The team did get a hit on Scott’s location—30 miles west of the Bering Strait, possibly going to Alaska—but Lange told them to wipe it and leave him and Angela be. (Scott’s security had already been revoked, and he didn’t seem to have a future at the FBI, before they knew where he was.)

Who’s in the FBI: International Season 4 cast?

Redwood, Vidotto, Willis, and Wolfe are all returning for Season 4. It’s unclear if Donnell or Polo will be back; the finale certainly left the door open for both. Joining the cast in Season 4 as a new series regular is Jesse Lee Soffer, a familiar face to Dick Wolf fans; he played Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. until his exit in Season 10. (He has since returned to direct.)

Is Jesse Lee Soffer playing Halstead from Chicago P.D.?

No, he’s not. Even though Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are in the same universe—all the Dick Wolf shows are connected, with a direct one between these two franchises thanks to P.D.‘s Tracy Spiridakos appearing on FBI as Detective Upton—and Halstead’s last known location was overseas, Soffer will be playing a new character. No details have been released yet.

What do we know about Season 4?

So far, nothing! We expect the same cases-of-the-week style as well as some fallout from Scott’s departure and getting to know the new character played by Soffer.

When will Season 4 premiere?

The all-FBI Tuesday night lineup returns on October 15. International will once again air at 9/8c, after FBI and before Most Wanted. Find out more about the CBS fall 2024 schedule here.

FBI: International, Season 4 premiere, October 15, 9/8c, CBS