‘GMA3’s Eva Pilgrim to Replace Deborah Norville on ‘Inside Edition’

Ahead of Deborah Norville‘s upcoming departure from Inside Edition, the series has announced who will be following in her footsteps.

On Monday, July 7, it was revealed that Good Morning America‘s Eva Pilgrim will take over as anchor of Inside Edition this fall. “Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job,” Pilgrim said in a statement, per Variety. “I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I’m pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It’s truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history.”

In a statement of his own, Inside Edition executive producer Charles Lachman said, “We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of Inside Edition. She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter.”

Pilgrim’s start date has not been revealed, but we do know she will take over for Norville sometime after she completes her 30-year run on the news program later in 2025.

Pilgrim officially joined the ABC News family in 2016 and became a weekend anchor for GMA two years later. In 2023, she was announced as one of the new cohosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, along with DeMarco Morgan. The duo replaced former hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who left the network after news of their affair became public.

Norville announced that she was stepping down as the host of Inside Edition after three decades earlier this year. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition,” she revealed on the show’s April 2 episode. “They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here don’t permit. So, at the end of this season, I will be moving on.”

She continued, “I’ve got some exciting things in the works, and I’ll talk about that later. But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to lead Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

At the time, Lachman said in a statement that Norville’s “powerful” on- and off-screen presence “contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years,” per The Hollywood Reporter. “She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

