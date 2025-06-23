‘FBI: International’ Cocreator Speaks Out on Series Cancellation: ‘So Sad’

FBI: International cocreator Derek Haas is just as upset about the show’s cancellation as fans are.

“I was so sad to hear about the cancellation because I loved Jesse [Lee] Soffer as Wes on the show and really thought it was a dynamic cast addition in Season 4,” Haas said in an interview with TVLine published on Sunday, June 22.

Haas also gushed over Wes’ bond with Special Agent Tyler Booth (Jay Hayden), stating, “They were gold together.”

According to Haas, he has “no insight” into why CBS decided to cancel the show after four seasons earlier this year. “I love [CBS Entertainment President] Amy [Reisenbach] and [EVP of current programming] Eric [Kim] over at CBS plus all my good friends at Wolf [Entertainment], and trust their instincts,” he added. “So they must’ve had reasons that had nothing to do with the quality of the show.”

Cocreated by Haas and Dick Wolf, FBI: International premiered in 2021 and marked the second show in CBS’ FBI TV franchise. The series followed members of the FBI’s International Fly Team as they tracked and dismantled threats worldwide.

FBI: International was canceled simultaneously with its fellow spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, in March. The latter, which ended its six-season run in May, followed the FBI’s ​​Fugitive Task Force as they tracked the most infamous criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Several members of the show’s cast reacted to the cancellation news with heartfelt social media tributes. “FBI: INTERNATIONAL. What. A. Wild Ride. 4 years. 10+ countries. Wow,” Vinessa Vidotto, who played Special Agent Cameron Vo, wrote via Instagram on March 15. “Never did I think this would be my life. I’ve lived in Hungary longer than LA, like what!? If someone told me THAT, I wouldn’t believe it.”

Thanking fans, she added, “It’s been challenging and beautiful to have played Cameron Vo. As an actor, being able to learn on set every day for 10 months a year, it’s been the best intense learning experience. I needed this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude. And now it’s time to graduate and grow, again.”

In an Instagram post of her own, Eva-Jane Willis — who portrayed Europol agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson — wrote, “There are no words. So many fantastic friendships on screen and off. So many countries. So many adventures. Loved every minute. Thank you to all the people who worked their asses off and made this possible. Legends all. ❤️love and prosperity to each and every one of you xx.”

Soffer commemorated the show’s end with a heartfelt Instagram post after the series finale last month, which ended with his character returning stateside to meet his half-sister.

“What a year. What a journey. 6000 miles away. Over 25,000 miles traveled. New friends. Old friends. Loss. Love. Immense focus,” he wrote alongside behind-the-scenes snaps. “Deep appreciation for the lessons that come with putting all of your energy towards a project. So much growth. I’m very grateful. Thank you for going on the journey with me.”