‘General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Gives Health Update After ‘Botched’ Surgery

General Hospital star Kin Shriner gave fans an update on his health one year after undergoing surgery for a foot injury.

Shriner recalled how an “arrogant surgeon” performed a “subtalar fusion” on him last year in a June 30 X video. “He botched it,” the actor explained. “So, for six months, I basically couldn’t walk.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subtalar fusion is a type of surgery that fuses together the two subtalar joints below the ankle so they become one.

Following the procedure, Shriner said his “good pal” John Stamos recommended he check out a doctor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The doctor “redid” the surgery with much success, allowing Shriner to recover appropriately.

“I’m down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot every day, every day, so that I can get mobile,” Shriner continued, joking that he has been breaking “attendance records” at a local gym. “You gotta get it back. If something goes wrong, you fix it, or you try to.”

Shriner ended his update on an uplifting note, telling his fans, “I will be mobile soon, very soon.”

Several fans offered their support in replies to the tweet, with one user writing, “Most people don’t know how horrible of an injury this is to recover from, especially since it takes away your mobility. Wishing you a blessed recovery. Hang in there.”

Another fan tweeted, “Oh no, be careful and stay mobile as much as possible. Get better soon, cause your Vespa really does miss you. Rest up in Florida.”

He referenced his General Hospital character, Scott Baldwin, in the post’s caption, writing, “News flash from Fla Scotty @GeneralHospital not just eating glazed donuts he working hard to fix foot and get back to Vespa and all other things!!!!!!”

Shriner — who has not appeared on the ABC soap opera since August 2024 — previously suffered a foot injury back in 2019. The injury was written into the show, as Scott was shown using a knee scooter.

“Color TV #OnThisDay debuted 68 years ago today. I was lucky to be on @GeneralHospital today. Scotty on scooter and all to celebrate anniversary!!” Shriner captioned a pic of his character’s knee scooter via X in June 2019. In a follow-up tweet, he explained that he had a “4 hour foot surgery 2weeks prior” to filming the episode.

While recovering from his most recent foot surgery last year, Shriner poked fun at having to once again use a knee scooter via Instagram. “As far as I can escape from this scooter … for now!” he captioned a July 2024 clip of himself sitting at the top of a set of stairs with his scooter at the bottom.

