‘General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Gives Health Update After ‘Botched’ Surgery

Paige Strout
Comments
Kin Shriner attends the 'Sabrina' screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, April 2024.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

General Hospital star Kin Shriner gave fans an update on his health one year after undergoing surgery for a foot injury.

Shriner recalled how an “arrogant surgeon” performed a “subtalar fusion” on him last year in a June 30 X video. “He botched it,” the actor explained. “So, for six months, I basically couldn’t walk.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subtalar fusion is a type of surgery that fuses together the two subtalar joints below the ankle so they become one.

Following the procedure, Shriner said his “good pal” John Stamos recommended he check out a doctor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The doctor “redid” the surgery with much success, allowing Shriner to recover appropriately.

“I’m down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot every day, every day, so that I can get mobile,” Shriner continued, joking that he has been breaking “attendance records” at a local gym. “You gotta get it back. If something goes wrong, you fix it, or you try to.”

Shriner ended his update on an uplifting note, telling his fans, “I will be mobile soon, very soon.”

Several fans offered their support in replies to the tweet, with one user writing, “Most people don’t know how horrible of an injury this is to recover from, especially since it takes away your mobility. Wishing you a blessed recovery. Hang in there.”

Another fan tweeted, “Oh no, be careful and stay mobile as much as possible. Get better soon, cause your Vespa really does miss you. Rest up in Florida.”

He referenced his General Hospital character, Scott Baldwin, in the post’s caption, writing, “News flash from Fla Scotty @GeneralHospital not just eating glazed donuts he working hard to fix foot and get back to Vespa and all other things!!!!!!”

On ‘General Hospital,’ Nancy Lee Grahn's Alexis Blasts Sonny Over Their Daughter’s Near Death
Related

On ‘General Hospital,’ Nancy Lee Grahn's Alexis Blasts Sonny Over Their Daughter’s Near Death

Shriner — who has not appeared on the ABC soap opera since August 2024 — previously suffered a foot injury back in 2019. The injury was written into the show, as Scott was shown using a knee scooter.

“Color TV #OnThisDay debuted 68 years ago today. I was lucky to be on @GeneralHospital today. Scotty on scooter and all to celebrate anniversary!!” Shriner captioned a pic of his character’s knee scooter via X in June 2019. In a follow-up tweet, he explained that he had a “4 hour foot surgery 2weeks prior” to filming the episode.

While recovering from his most recent foot surgery last year, Shriner poked fun at having to once again use a knee scooter via Instagram. “As far as I can escape from this scooter … for now!” he captioned a July 2024 clip of himself sitting at the top of a set of stairs with his scooter at the bottom.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Kin Shriner




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Will Robertson, Korie Robertson and Will Robertson in Duck Dynasty The Revival
1
‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie Robertson’s Son Will Makes Major Life Decision
Sunny Hostin on the view
2
‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Shocks With Comments on Diddy Trial & Verdict
Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast
3
Bachelor in Paradise Goes Golden, ‘Art Detectives’ Finale and Return of Madame Blanc, Survival Stories
Keith Bynum
4
‘Bargain Block’ Star Keith Bynum Shares Emotional Update After HGTV Axed His Show
Whitney Purvis
5
’16 and Pregnant’s Whitney Purvis Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter