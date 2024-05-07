[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: International Season 3 Episode 11 “Touts.”]

The Fly Team is saying goodbye to its boss after the latest FBI: International episode, so how was Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) written out? The short answer is simple: He wasn’t.

Instead, the episode is very much about Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) and her family, with the case bringing her back in contact with her mother (Pippa Haywood) and eventually leading to a major revelation: Her biological father is her mother’s friend Niall (Patrick Bergin). For Forrester, meanwhile, it’s very much business as usual, trying to get information out of MI5 for the case. There isn’t any kind of exit or even hint as to what will take him away from the Fly Team (which leads us to believe that our last theory here could hold water).

But this tracks with what Willis had told TV Insider ahead of the episode. She said that it would be in Season 4 that viewers really see how the team does without its leader. (Kleintank’s exit, as well as this being his last episode, was announced just two weeks ago.) “Right now we’re in the midst of it in Season 3, and obviously, I can’t say much about the way in which his character will depart, so Smitty doesn’t have to do without Forrester just yet,” Willis shared. “But I think we will try to make sure that the fans are happy with the way things are resolved.”

Two new characters, played by Colin Donnell and Teri Polo, will be appearing in the May 14 and 21 episodes. “Whenever a new character comes in, because the team is so close-knit, we tend to hold any newcomers at arm’s length to begin with,” Willis noted. But then, “these characters became so integral to the team. When I first joined, I had to sort of prove myself, prove that I could bring something to the team and that I was going to have everyone’s back. And as soon as that’s established, then we bring you in and you become integral to the team and one of us. So I think the same thing will happen with these two new characters. I think it’s safe to say that the Fly Team always makes sure that any newcomer earns their place.”

We’ll have to tune in to the next two episodes to see what’s going on with Scott. How do you think he’ll be written out? What did you think of Kleintank’s last episode? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS