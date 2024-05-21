‘FBI: International’ Season 3 Finale Reveals What Happened to Scott

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI: International Season 3 finale “Tuxhorn.”]

Scott is currently MIA on FBI: International, and his team is determined to find him—but given that we know that Luke Kleintank has left the series (with his last episode two prior to the finale), whatever happens, the Fly Team will have to move forward without its leader. But how much does the finale reveal?

As the penultimate episode revealed, Scott’s mother, Angela Cassidy, under her alias Vanessa Kincaide, popped up on an intake form at a Russian prison. (She and a partner have been working on a dossier, with massive ramifications, on Putin’s circle.) Scott had received that information. Now, the Fly Team, along with Brian Lange (Colin Donnell), the bureau’s liaison to the NSA, immediately tries to make moves to get Angela added to Norway’s plan to get two journalists out of the same prison. When doing so officially doesn’t pan out, they make their own arrangements (risking being exposed and then labeled rogue agents, since they’ll be going against the Norwegian government), seeking out the smuggler, Nikolai, who’s being used to rescue the journalists; he wants them to get the location of a woman responsible for a car bombing so she can be sent back to Moscow.

Meanwhile, in the Arkhangelsk Oblast Prison, we see what Angela/Vanessa is going through … but she’s played by Teri Polo, not Elizabeth Mitchell. She pretends to give in to what the guards want only to stab one with a fork. Then, later, another guard gets her out with the journalists (though she does have to kill the supposed pilot upon arriving at the plane). But then upon reaching their destination, she is held back when the journalists are sent ahead.

Once Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Lange find Irina, who presumably was responsible for that car bombing, she reveals she had nothing to do with it and instead is hiding, with her son, from the terrible Karpov, who turned violent soon after their affair started. And when Vo and Lange meet Nikolai and offer to match Karpov’s bounty, he refuses and plays a video of Cassidy as incentive, then leaves them with a deadline … and after he’s gone, Vo informs Lange that’s not Scott’s mother.

Marty (Steven Culp) from the CIA joins them and admits that a year ago, the CIA received the dossier Cassidy was working on, but it’s encrypted. The woman who is thought to be Cassidy used her hidden code word in the video, meaning that Scott’s mother had to pass it on to her; they therefore think she may know the password to unlock the dossier as well. The CIA has no idea where the real Cassidy or Scott are, but the latter’s security clearance has been revoked. If he comes up for air, there might not be path forward with the FBI.

Tate (Christina Wolfe) IDs the Cassidy imposter: Tess, an American citizen and former military medic who seems to have been caught up in the war in Ukraine and arrested by Russia. When the Fly Team gets a location, the agents head there, with weapons thanks to Europol and Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis). Once there, they face Nikolai’s men, all the way up to the top of a ski jump. Once they rescue Tess, however, they run into another problem: Foreign Minister Anderson, who had warned them against becoming involved and interfering with Norway’s plan, has Vo, Smitty, Raines (Carter Redwood), Lange, and even Tate back in the safe house arrested.

Lange tries to make a deal—the information in the dossier—but Tess doesn’t know the password. That is, she doesn’t know she knows it. Anderson’s ready to prosecute them, but then Raines sees ink on Tess’ wrist: Angela left a cypher. That does decrypt the dossier, but if Norway wants any of the intel, Anderson has to let Lange and the Fly Team walk. She, of course, agrees.

Tess reveals that she and Angela became confidantes, and when they were set to be transferred, Scott showed up. He was able to get one of them out, but he told her if she took Angela’s name, his team would follow the breadcrumbs and come get her, and he was right. All she knows are Scott and his mom are on the run and safe. Cassidy is read in on every safe house and foxhole in Russia, so if anyone can disappear, it’s her.

But then Tate gets a hit on Scott, 30 mile west of the Bering Strait, possibly going to Alaska. It’s Lange’s call on whether to report it, as they’re obligated to, and he tells Tate to wipe it and leave them be. As he’s heading out, Vo asks him who he lost, and he tells them about a translator he worked with. It certainly feels like he’ll work with the Fly Team again.

The finale ends with the Fly Team (and Tank!) gathered and raising a glass to Scott, who did get the one thing that was most important to him.

What did you think of the finale and how Scott was written out? Do you want to see Lange again? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI: International, Season 4, Fall 2024, CBS