‘FBI’ Scores Major Renewal, ‘International’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Also Returning

Nothing says a network believes in a show like this news! CBS has renewed FBI for three more seasons, taking it through the 2026-2027 broadcast season. That takes the show through at least its ninth season.

The network has also picked up another season each of the spinoffs, Most Wanted (its sixth) and International (its fourth). All three, produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios, will be back of CBS’ primetime lineup for the 2024-2025 season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Added Wolf, “Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team.”

All three FBI series are time period winners on Tuesdays. FBI is the #3 broadcast series overall while Most Wanted and International are, respectively, the #10 and #11 broadcast dramas. The news comes ahead of all airing the eighth episodes of their current seasons.

FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Kane. FBI: International stars Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe, and Eva-Jane Willis star. And FBI: Most Wanted stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge star.

There have been quite a crossovers already, and this news of the renewals has us hoping for another three-show one. But already this season, International‘s Fly Team has been using Sisto’s Jubal more and more to help on cases. And with VanSanten now on Most Wanted, there’s even a crossover romance, with her Nina and Boyd’s Scola.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of this season and the upcoming ones for the FBIs?

FBI Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS