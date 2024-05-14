Get us Colin Donnell, stat!

Five years after hanging up his scrubs as Chicago Med‘s Dr. Connor Rhodes, the Broadway-trained charisma factory is returning to the Dick Wolf-iverse for a two-part arc on FBI: International. But is his new role a good guy like Connor?

“We think he is,” hems Donnell, literally 12 hours after returning to the states from filming in Budapest and Oslo. Adding that his National Security Agency liaison Brian Lange “is introduced as an FBI agent whose role in the FBI coincides with the Fly Team’s case” involving a cyber security executive’s murder in Copenhagen, Donnell does confirm that he will be working with our heroes in Season 3’s final two episodes. “And that’s about all I can say.”

Whether or not Lange is being developed as a potential replacement for former team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank, who exited the series last week) remains to be seen, but Donnell was just happy to have the chance to shoot on such a, well, International, scale.

“It’s sort of a dream come true though in a way because I don’t think that I ever could have imagined that my career would take me around the world like this,” he marvels. “So to find myself in a city like Budapest and shooting…there were so many times that we were in Oslo that I would just be pinching myself that this is what I get to do for a living. It’s spectacular. It’s so cool.”

Watch the video above to hear more about Donnell’s experience joining the FBI franchise and if he’s open to do more episodes in Season 4. Plus, what does he think of his former Arrow co-star Stephen Amell heading to the Suits: LA reboot?