Will ‘FBI’ or ‘CIA’ Give Updates on ‘International’ or ‘Most Wanted’ Characters?

The world of FBI has expanded once again with the new off-shoot, CIA; the two dramas air back-to-back Monday nights starting at 9/8c on CBS. But before that, there used to be three shows in the universe taking over Tuesdays on the network. However, International and Most Wanted were both canceled in spring 2025. When TV Insider spoke with Mike Weiss, the showrunner for both FBI and CIA, we had to ask about the chances of getting any updates on the characters from those two other spinoffs.

“They’re all out there in our universe, right? And I think that there’s definitely a chance to see them in future seasons and episodes. The idea is to continue to build out the Dick Wolf New York and beyond FBI universe,” he explained.

Dick Wolf’s extended universe also includes the One Chicago and Law & Order series. Through various crossovers, all the shows are connected in one way or another, even though the others are on NBC; Tracy Spiridakos brought her Chicago P.D. character, Detective Hailey Upton, to FBI in 2020. (While Spiridakos is no longer on P.D., she will be appearing in the March 4 three-show crossover.)

Just one episode into the new CIA series, and there’s already been a crossover. FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto guest starred as Assistant Special Agent Jubal Valentine to, as Weiss told us, “give Agent Bill Goodman [Nick Gehlfuss] a stamp of approval” when Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) came to him for a new partner for CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis); the fusion cell needs an FBI agent to operate on U.S. soil.

“He’s going to come back in future episodes here and there. Bill’s assignment is not as simple as it appears, and Jubal knows a little bit more than Bill does about what he’s actually signing up to do, which I think is going to be really fun and delicious to watch it play out,” he said. We’ve since seen in the CIA series premiere that Bill has been assigned to find a mole in the CIA.

“Going forward, we’re hoping to do as much crossover as possible between the two shows. We love the idea of an expanded Dick Wolf FBI New York Universe. Agent Goodman had been working out of 26 Fed for years when he was an FBI agent. So he knows everyone; he knows Maggie [Missy Peregrym], OA [Zeeko Zaki], and Isobel [Alana De La Garza]. These were his colleagues for years,” Weiss added. “We’re going to see them pop in and out of both shows.”

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS