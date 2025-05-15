When it comes to television, cancellations are inevitable, but that doesn’t make them any less painful. This is especially true when they impact fan-favorite shows seemingly out of nowhere, and 2025 has been no exception to this harsh reality.

Whether it was network mainstays or initial streaming hits, there are plenty of titles that have gotten axed prematurely in the eyes of viewers. In 2025, that includes a couple of FBI offshoots, a long-running favorite like The Sex Lives of College Girls, a revival, and even some seasoned network titles.

And as we’re only about halfway through the year, more cancellations and painful losses surely loom on the horizon. As we gear up for the potential losses, we’re rounding up just a few of the most shocking TV cancellations in 2025 so far. But when it comes to viewers, opinions and feelings can definitely differ, so weigh in with your opinions in the comments section below.