The Fly Team is getting some help for a major case as FBI: International Season 3 wraps up. (The good news: The CBS drama has already been renewed for Season 4!) Eva-Jane Willis previously told TV Insider to think of the final episodes as a two-part finale.

It all begins with the May 14 episode, “Gift,” which introduces Colin Donnell and Teri Polo’s characters, about whom we previously knew nothing. But the logline reveals that Donnell plays the Bureau’s liaison to the NSA, Brian Lange; when the owner of a prominent cyber security company is murdered in Copenhagen, mass amounts of data are leaked, sending the NSA to the Fly Team for assistance.

Polo, according to the caption of one of the photos, is playing Vanessa Kincaide, but who exactly she is remains unknown. But as you can see, if you scroll down to check that photo out as well as the others released for the episode, it looks like she’s in some trouble. (Also guest starring: Steven Culp as the CIA’s Martin Russo.)

When we spoke with Willis, she couldn’t share much about Donnell and Polo’s characters, but she did point out, “Whenever a new character comes in, because the team is so close knit, we tend to hold any newcomers at arm’s length to begin with,” though “these characters then became so integral to the team. When I first joined, I had to sort of prove myself, prove that I could bring something to the team and that I was going to have everyone’s back. And as soon as that’s established, then we bring you in and you become integral to the team and one of us. So I think the same thing will happen with these two new characters. I think it’s safe to say that the Fly Team always makes sure that any newcomer earns their place.”

This case is coming up as the Fly Team will have no idea where their boss, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank, whose last episode was May 7), is. He’s “gone dark,” as the promo for this episode revealed, but that’s all we know so far.

Check out the photos from “Gift” below to see Donnell’s Brian working with the team and getting in on the action, then head to the comments section with your theories about how the season will end.

