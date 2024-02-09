Cultures Clash in ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The conclusion of Bob Hearts Abishola draws near as its fifth season debuts on Monday, February 12 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

In Season 5, Episode 1, “Kill the Cat,” after Tunde’s (Barry Shabaka Henley) accident, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight.

However, in TV Insider’s exclusive clip of the episode, we see Bob and Abishola clash about Dele (Travis Wolfe) not making it into Harvard. Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) naturally takes Abishola’s side, not “drilling it into him hard enough” regarding getting into Harvard. However, Bob says, “You can’t use a country as a time-out.” At the end of it all, the ladies come to a conclusion that’s up to viewers to decide if it’s true.

Check out the full clip in the video above.

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa, and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As observant fans might have noticed, the topic of Bob and Abishola’s significant relocation to Baltimore remains unaddressed. Many speculated that creator Chuck Lorre would use the cliffhanger as an opportunity to shake the status quo as the series heads toward its end. Lorre has also gone on record saying the series “had more stories to tell” after it was announced the fifth season would be its last.

Season 4 ended with Abishola’s Johns Hopkins acceptance and Bob’s crisis of leaving Detroit after news of the series’ reduced 13 regular cast members surfaced. Gardell and Olowofoyeku are the only ones retained as series regulars for Season 5.

Be sure to tune in to the season premiere to discover what’s happening with the couple and their big move.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 12, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola, Series Finale, Monday, May 13, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

