An only-in-America love story comes to a close with heart, hope, and hilarity on the May 6 series finale of sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. We got a preview from the series’ stars, Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, who since 2019 have played workaholic family businessman Bob and his ambitious cardiac nurse, Nigerian immigrant, Abishola. Their cross-cultural courtship and marriage, sometimes with hiccups but bonded by love, and shared values around hard work and family, was like nothing else on TV. (Watch the video above to see the entire interview with SPOILERS for the series finale.)

The goodbye installment jumps ahead seven years. “She [has] achieved her American dream,” reveals Olowofoyeku of Abishola’s new job as a well-respected doc. Bob has handed over his business to a loyal employee and is feeling pretty happy about it. “Sometimes when you do things for the right reason and not the exact amount of money you want, your soul is fulfilled,” says Gardell. The new project Bob picks up to fill his time may not be the best fit, which provides plenty of laughs.

During the final show’s production though, there were plenty of tears. All of the onetime series regulars, who appeared sporadically throughout this season, returned. “We were all walking around like, ‘I’m not crying. You’re crying,’” Gardell shares.

There are full circle moments both funny and touching with Abishola’s relatives: Babatunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) and Olu (Shola Adewusi); her intimidating mother Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) and Pastor Falade (Jonathan Adams). And Abishola’s son Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr. ), well, he’s very grown up.

We also catch up with Abishola’s longtime co-workers, wild Kemi (show co-creator Gina Yashere) and reliable, dry-witted Gloria (Vernee Johnson); Bob’s employees Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) and Kofo (Tony Okungbowa); and his family: mom, Dorothy (Christine Ebersole), perfectionist sis Christina (Maribeth Monroe) and hapless brother Douglas (Matt Jones).

While TV Insider was on the Zoom with the two stars, a white cat wandered through Olowofoyeku’s frame. She’s named Abishola, the actress revealed, and added that there was another feline around — named Bob. Gardell cracked, “Yeah, just lazy and taking a nap in the sun, just like me. He very much takes after me.” But the actor had more serious words about Bob Hearts Abishola. “This show amazes me, man, not just of what it stands for, that love wins no matter what, but there’s a beautiful positive story about immigration.” A story we won’t ever forget.

