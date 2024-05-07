Billy Gardell on That ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Ending & What’s Next

Billy Gardell is feeling “grateful” as his hit CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola bid farewell on Monday night (May 6) after five seasons.

“It’s always emotional when you end the job – this crazy actor panic of, ‘I’m never going to work again!’ – and then you settle into thinking about the work you did,” Gardell told TribLive. “I’m very proud of this.”

His comments echo sentiments he shared with the outlet during a set visit as part of the Television Critics Association Winter 2024 press tour in February.

“I told everybody when we started — because I learned this with Mike & Molly — spend your days gratefully,” he shared, referencing the previous CBS sitcom he worked on, Mike & Molly, which ended its six-season run in 2016.

“This is not something that happens to everyone all the time,” he continued. “Be grateful when you’re here, stay in the moment and understand that in five years, there’s gonna be new sets and new faces and we’re not going to be here. And because I’ve been through a finale before, I know what’s coming. There’s gonna be a lot of tears, and it’ll hit you in waves.”

Bob Hearts Abishola premiered on September 23, 2019, and was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. The show follows businessman Bob Wheeler (Gardell), a divorced man who suffers a heart attack and falls in love with his Nigerian nurse, Abishola Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku).

The show, while never a critical hit, earned fans for its ability to discuss foreign culture, specifically African culture, with care and humor.

“It was groundbreaking in that manner,” Gardell said. “It’s a good immigration story, which we don’t hear enough of.”

The series finale flashed forward seven years, showing that Abishola became a doctor and Bob sold his sock company to a former employee.

Gardell added, “The beauty of going seven years into the future is Abishola fulfilled her American dream. That was powerful. This is still the greatest place on Earth where you can go from humble beginnings to whatever you want to be. That needs to be said. People like to think hope is dead, but I’m with Mister Rogers on this: ‘Look for the helpers.’”

He also touched on a full-circle moment in the finale, where Abishola took Bob’s blood pressure, much like she did in the pilot episode after Bob suffered his heart attack.

“It showed in a beautiful way that the love Bob found for Abishola helped get him healthy. My love for my family is what made me make such a health change,” Gardell stated, acknowledging his own weight loss over the course of the series. “It’s the best case of art imitating life I’ve seen in my career.”

As for the actual final scene, Gardell said it “took two to three times” to get through it “because we had tears in our eyes.” He described it as “this very intimate moment with our crew and our fans. I will remember that forever.”

When it comes to what’s next, Gardell said he plans to travel with his wife, Patty, who “has been beside me and behind me my entire career.” He also revealed he might dip his toes back into stand-up comedy after receiving encouragement from Jay Leno and Christopher Titus.

“I need a creative outlet,” he shared. “I’m curious to see what’s next. Maybe I’ll chase some dramatic stuff and if the right sitcom comes along, I might try to do a threepeat.”

According to his IMDB page, Gardell will next be seen in the dramatic films The Vortex and The Italy Boys, both currently in pre-production.