‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Divided Over ‘Wild’ Bella Hadid Cameo in Show

Yellowstone has been full of surprises in its final season, especially with the number of characters being killed off, but it wasn’t a death that shocked viewers on Sunday night (December 8).

The penultimate episode of the Paramount series included a surprise appearance from fashion model Bella Hadid. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum played Sadie, the girlfriend of the arrogant Travis Wheatley (portrayed by showrunner Taylor Sheridan).

Hadid’s character interacted with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who questioned the young woman’s taste in men. “You seem like a moderately intelligent woman… how can you work for this f***?” Beth asked.

“I would never work for a horse trainer; Travis is my boyfriend,” Sadie responded, to which Beth said, “I take the intelligent part back.”

In addition, Hadid’s boyfriend and real-life cowboy, Adan Banuelos, also had a brief cameo in a scene involving Travis playing strip poker with Sadie.

Hadid’s shock appearance divided fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

“Bella Hadid and Kelly Reilly having scenes together on Yellowstone was definitely NOT on my 5B bingo card,” wrote one X user.

“Taylor Sheridan making Bella Hadid his girlfriend in ‘Yellowstone’ is objectively hilarious,” said another.

Bella Hadid randomly in this new Yellowstone episode pic.twitter.com/S8lN5pb5mc — justin (@dojahat) December 9, 2024

Another added, “Bella Hadid in her cowgirl era is everything to me. she looks so flawless on yellowstone.”

“Omg i was not expecting the bella hadid appearance on yellowstone,” wrote one commenter.

“The bella hadid cameo in YELLOWSTONE?????? what is going on here,” said another.

watching Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos in an episode of #YellowstoneTV definitely wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/Ou7cYyNP3S — liz ☆ミ (@lizzloppp) December 9, 2024

“BELLA HADID ON YELLOWSTONE MADE MY WHOLE NIGHT,” wrote another.

Another added, “Bella hadid on Yellowstone is wild I love it.”

When I saw Bella Hadid on my screen #YellowStone pic.twitter.com/dUvl5YIaNH — deav (@DeavensTooBuff) December 9, 2024

“BELLA HADID IN YELLOWSTONE!? The crossover I never knew I needed!” said one fan.

“Bella Hadid in tonight’s episode of yellowstone was a jump scare lol girl wyd here,” quipped another.

“Ofc taylor sheridan would get bella hadid to play his gf in yellowstone loool,” wrote another fan.

This isn’t Hadid’s first acting role, she previously starred as Lena in two episodes of the Hulu comedy-drama Ramy.

She’s also no stranger to horse riding, having once being an equestrian with dreams of competing at the 2016 Summer Olympics. In 2016, Hadid’s mother revealed her daughter had to give up her equestrian dreams after being diagnosed with Lyme’s disease.

What did you think of Hadid’s Yellowstone appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.