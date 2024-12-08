2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to Know

Hut hut! Super Bowl LIX is now just two months away, and while we still do not know which teams will make it to the biggest show in professional football, we do know a bit about what to expect from the halftime show.

That’s right, preparations for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show are already underway, and here’s what we know so far!

When and where does the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show take place?

The halftime show for Super Bowl 59 will take place after the second quarter of the game on February 9, 2025. The game will take place at Caesars Superdown in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is the eighth time the Superdome has played host to the annual event — most recently, in 2013 when it was still the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — and 11th time in the Big Easy overall. Fox is airing the game live, and NFL+ will stream.

Who will headline Super Bowl 59’s halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2025. Lamar previously performed during Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show, sharing the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. This time, though, will be the first time a rapper has been a solo headliner. His selection meant Lil Wayne’s campaign to earn the spot was not successful, and he expressed his “hurt” over the choice on Instagram.

Another point of drama about Lamar’s selection came from his hip-hop rival Drake, who filed suit against Universal Music, alleging they artificially boosted his diss track, “Not Like Us.” Drake’s rep denied sending a cease and desist letter to Lamar to stop him from performing the song at the show.

Who else will perform at the 2025 halftime show?

Supporting acts for the show will include Jon Batiste performing the national anthem, Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty singing “America the Beautiful,” and Ledisi singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” aka “The Black National Anthem.” Stephanie Nogueras, Otis Jones IV, and Matt Maxey will be the American Sign Language performers for these numbers.