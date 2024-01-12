‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Season 5 Premiere Sees Uncle Tunde Get Into An Accident (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, and Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Preview
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.
“Kill the Cat” – After Tunde gets into a car accident, Bob and Abishola cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, Feb. 12 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured L to R: Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, and Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu. Photo credit: Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bob Hearts Abishola

 More

Bob Hearts Abishola will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season, set to premiere on Monday, February 12 at 8:30/7:30c. But CBS has given viewers a sneak peek at the first episode of its final season, and in it, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) gets into a car crash.

In Season 5, Episode 1, “Kill the Cat,” after Tunde’s accident, Bob and Abishola cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight.

As keen fans may have noticed, there is no mention of the subject of Bob (Billy Gardell) or Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) big move to Baltimore. Many speculated that creator Chuck Lorre would use the cliffhanger as an opportunity to shake things up as the series heads towards its conclusion. Lorre has gone on record saying the series “had more stories to tell” after it was announced the fifth season would be its last.

The Season 4 conclusion of Abishola’s acceptance to Johns Hopkins and Bob’s crisis of leaving Detroit came with the news that 13 regular cast members would be reduced. Only Gardwell and Olowofoyeku remain as series regulars in Season 5.

Check out some images from the Season 5 premiere below.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 12, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku)

Billy Gardell as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

The two still seem to be on good terms…

Travis Wolfe, Jr. as Dele, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Bob (Billy Gardell), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), and Dele (Travis Wolfe)

Christine Ebersole as Dottie, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Dottie (Christine Ebersole)

 

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa, and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), and Bob (Billy Gardell)

Christine Ebersole as Dottie and Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), Dottie (Christine Ebersole)

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Billy Gardell as Bob, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, and Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Bob (Billy Gardell), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), and Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Billy Gardell as Bob, and Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

At least the injury was minor

Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, and Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Hopefully Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) takes it easy on him

Vernee Watson as Gloria, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, and Gina Yashere as Kemi in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Gloria (Vernee Watson ),

Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu, and Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Bob (Billy Gardell), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi), Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)

Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa, Christine Ebersole as Dottie and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), Dottie (Christine Ebersole), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku)

Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa and Christine Ebersole as Dottie in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Cheers to Dottie and Ebunoluwa

Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, and Christine Ebersole as Dottie in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

The ladies’ martini glass spilleth over

Christine Ebersole as Dottie and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Abishola putting Dottie in check?

Travis Wolfe, Jr. as Dele and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

Bob (Billy Gardell) and Dele (Travis Wolfe)

Travis Wolfe, Jr. as Dele and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

It looks like they’re having a ❤ to ❤

Travis Wolfe, Jr. as Dele and Billy Gardell as Bob in Bob Hearts Abishola - 'Kill the Cat'
Michael Yarish / Warner Bros.

It looks like it was either good advice or a well placed joke

Bob Hearts Abishola

Barry Shabaka Henley

Billy Gardell

Chuck Lorre

Folake Olowofoyeku

Saidah Arrika Ekulona

Shola Adewusi

Travis Wolfe Jr.

Vernee Watson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
FREDDIE HIGHMORE-'The Good Doctor'
1
‘The Good Doctor’ Ending With Season 7
Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
2
‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Returning in Season 12 — Plus, Scoop About Brett’s ‘Plans’
Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in the 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 finale
3
‘Abbott Elementary’: Tyler James Williams Reveals Gregory & Janine Relationship Status
Charity Dawson, Sara Bareilles, and Caitlin Houlahan in 'Waitress: The Musical'
4
‘Waitress: The Musical’: How to Watch the Broadway Show From Home Now
Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino join 'The Last of Us' Season 2
5
‘The Last of Us’: Isabela Merced Joins Growing Season 2 Cast