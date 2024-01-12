‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Season 5 Premiere Sees Uncle Tunde Get Into An Accident (PHOTOS)

“Kill the Cat” – After Tunde gets into a car accident, Bob and Abishola cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, Feb. 12 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured L to R: Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, and Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu. Photo credit: Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bob Hearts Abishola will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season, set to premiere on Monday, February 12 at 8:30/7:30c. But CBS has given viewers a sneak peek at the first episode of its final season, and in it, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) gets into a car crash.

In Season 5, Episode 1, “Kill the Cat,” after Tunde’s accident, Bob and Abishola cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight.

As keen fans may have noticed, there is no mention of the subject of Bob (Billy Gardell) or Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) big move to Baltimore. Many speculated that creator Chuck Lorre would use the cliffhanger as an opportunity to shake things up as the series heads towards its conclusion. Lorre has gone on record saying the series “had more stories to tell” after it was announced the fifth season would be its last.

The Season 4 conclusion of Abishola’s acceptance to Johns Hopkins and Bob’s crisis of leaving Detroit came with the news that 13 regular cast members would be reduced. Only Gardwell and Olowofoyeku remain as series regulars in Season 5.

Check out some images from the Season 5 premiere below.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 12, 8:30/7:30c, CBS