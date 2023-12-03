Does ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Ending With Season 5 Reveal Cliffhanger Resolution?

“Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity” – Doubts begin to creep in as Abishola awaits her acceptance letter to the medical school of her dreams in Baltimore. Also, Bob battles his subconscious when he realizes he doesn’t want to leave Detroit, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 22 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured L to R: Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As previously reported, CBS announced that Bob Hearts Abishola will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season, set to premiere on Monday, February 12 at 8:30/7:30c.

The Season 4 finale of Bob Hearts Abishola teased drastic changes to the show’s formula setting the stage for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Bob (Billy Gardell) to head to Baltimore, leaving their friends (and much of the cast) back in Detroit. That came after Deadline reported that of the 13 main cast members, only Gardell and Olowofoyeku would remain series regulars for Season 5.

In the final Season 4 episode, “Uncharted Waters of Mediocrity,” Abishola anxiously awaited her acceptance letter to the Baltimore medical school Johns Hopkins. Doubt set in as she spiraled into depression upon realizing she hadn’t received it. Meanwhile, Bob battled his subconscious, portrayed as his father, realizing he didn’t want to leave Detroit.

Abishola’s disappointment deepened as she believed she had failed her family. Her mother helped her gain perspective, but a new revelation about her husband’s reluctance to leave added to her frustration. Ultimately, to her relief, Abishola received her acceptance letter (via email). Although Bob has to leave Detroit, he supports his wife and assures her they’ll be fine. Despite lingering signs of trouble with Bob’s father appearing, the couple faced an uncertain future together.

This ending came before the writers learned the upcoming season would be its last. Now that we know it is, could the endgame end up being Bob’s decision to hang back in Detroit?

“Bob ♥ Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” said executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, and Chuck Lorre in a statement. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

Abishola’s accomplishment of attending medical school surely fulfills the show’s aim to portray immigrants breaking through to make America great. But the couple’s uncertain future, Bob’s reluctance about the move, and the upcoming drastic change to the series formula could tease that the pair may actually part ways from some time. It would also give us a reason to peek back in Detroit with the rest of the cast that won’t be making the supposed move to Baltimore with them.

Alternatively, the crew could decide to keep the couple together either in Detroit or Baltimore since there are only 13 episodes to wrap things up, and they might not want to keep the main couple apart.

The cast includes series co-creator Gina Yashere, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Anthony Okungbowa, Bayo Akinfemi, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona.

But only time will tell how CBS unfolds the final saga of one of its premiere comedy series.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 12, 8:30/7:30c, CBS