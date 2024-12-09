Golden Globes 2025: Complete List of Nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, with the likes of Baby Reindeer, Ripley, and Shogun picking up nods on the TV side.

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut unveiled the nominees on Monday, December 9, with ten categories also set to be revealed live on CBS Mornings on CBS beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET.

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Keep checking below for an updated list of nominees.

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Dakota Fanning, Ripley Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Allison Janney, The Diplomat Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Conclave, Peter Straughan

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

The Last Showgirl, “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

Challengers, “Compress/Regress”

Emilia Pérez, “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Better Man, “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

The Wild Robot, “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez, “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT, MOTION PICTURE

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, CBS