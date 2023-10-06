Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) may not be where she wants to be (working as a scientist, in a lab), but she’s going to make her thoughts known in her new line of work, as the host of a TV cooking show, on Apple TV+‘s Lessons in Chemistry.

Based on the best-selling novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, the limited series follows Elizabeth in the early 1950s as her dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. After being fired from her lab, she accepts the aforementioned hosting job and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes. Just check out TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the premiere, which will drop on Friday, October 13. (After the first two episodes are released that day, the rest will roll out Fridays through November 24.)

As the cameras start rolling, Elizabeth welcomes viewers to Supper at Six and picks up a can. “Presto soups, cooks so quick, it’s done in a presto. It is a real time-saver, and that’s because it’s full of chemicals — and not the good kind,” she says. “There will be a surprise indeed. Feed enough of it to your loved ones, and they’ll die off, saving you tons of time because you won’t have to feed them anymore.” Watch the rest of the clip above for more from Elizabeth on her cooking show and the reactions she gets.

In the premiere, “Little Miss Hastings,” Elizabeth, a brilliant but frustrated lab technician, is caught conducting her own research after hours. Under threat of being fired, she is forced to participate in the company’s demeaning beauty pageant, which leaves her little patience for the lab’s star chemist, the reclusive and entitled Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman).

Then in the second episode, “Her and Him,” Elizabeth and Calvin join forces in his lab, conducting research together in pursuit of the prestigious Remsen Foundation Grant. But this new partnership yields unexpected results, both in and outside of the lab.

In addition to Larson and Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry stars Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, October 13, Apple TV+