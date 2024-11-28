Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Hoda Kotb’s Farewell, Plus Jimmy Fallon ‘Hangover’ & More

The 2024 holiday season got underway with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place in a rainy New York City on Thursday (November 28), with an estimated 3.5 million spectators lining the 2.5-mile route to take in the procession of floats, marching bands, giant balloons, and musical performances.

As usual, the Today show’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker hosted the NBC coverage of the parade. This marks a special occasion, as it’s likely Kotb’s last time hosting the parade, as she will be officially retiring from the Today show in January. Kotb has co-hosted the parade alongside Guthrie since 2018.

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West, passes through Columbus Circle before crossing Central Park South to Sixth Avenue and ending at Herald Square, home of Macy’s flagship store.

This year’s parade features 28 entertainers, 11 marching bands, 28 clown crews, 10 musical performance groups, alongside 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, and 15 heritage and novelty inflatables.

Celebrities on hand include Jennifer Hudson, Lea Salonga, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Idina Menzel, Dan + Shay, and The Temptations, all of whom will perform. Dancing with the Stars winner and TikToker Charli D’Amelio and ballet stars Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia also feature.

There are also performances from Broadway musicals, including Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Outsiders. And, as per tradition, the Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Community actress Alison Brie and The Goldbergs star Matt Bush cut the ribbon to kick off this year’s parade festivities, which began with around 8,000 people marching through Manhattan.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon then joined Roker to discuss his new holiday album and celebrate his eleventh Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fallon turned up in dark sunglasses, which he joked were “to protect him from the sun,” though many viewers thought he was nursing a hangover.

“Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today,” wrote one viewer.

Al Roker and Jimmy Fallon in the rain

at the Macy’s Thanksgiving day Parade. pic.twitter.com/eOe4K4pWMa — primalkey (@primalkey) November 28, 2024

Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender and woke up and proceeded to show up at the parade pic.twitter.com/JUn3wQ1cKF — Ryan (@Ryan_OD3) November 28, 2024

Broadway star Idina Menzel appeared as part of Bronx Zoo’s special float to mark the New York zoo’s 125th anniversary, where she performed “Great Escape” from the new Broadway musical Redwood.

Idina Menzel looks and sounds gorgeous at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/aFXbU0Ua0o — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Motown legends The Temptations hopped aboard Wonder Bread’s “Wondership” float to perform their classic hit “My Girl.”

“We’ll have The Temptations on the float singing “My Girl” because it makes people long for the days of someone bringing them a sandwich on Wonder Bread.” – Macy’s Parade Exec#MacysParade #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/ipMBmVdtUh — Josh Sneed (@JoshSneed) November 28, 2024

Elsewhere, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo brought the emotion as she gifted Kotb a bouquet of flowers for her final parade. “These flowers are for you because I know that this is the last Thanksgiving parade you’re doing,” the actress said. “I wanted to celebrate that and I wanted to say, we love you. Thank you for all of the hard work you’ve done all of these years.”

Aww Cynthia Erivo is at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade and she gave Hoda flowers to celebrate Hoda’s career at The Today Show. Love this. #Wicked #WickedMovie — MT-Yes (@emptyess512) November 28, 2024

Cynthia Erivo giving Hoda her flowers for her last parade. My heart can’t take it — Catherine Chalfant (@catcarroon1193) November 28, 2024

Later, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue took to Herald Square to perform a medley of her hits, including “Padam Padam,” “Slow,” and “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Kylie Minogue singing live at the Macy’s parade.Nobody is doing it like her. #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/mjcInac62m — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 28, 2024

Kylie Minogue for Macys Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/Su8UJ04LVo — Jacob (IS SEEING DUA LIPA ATL N2) (@FTRNSLGA22) November 28, 2024

Of course, the floats and giant character balloons are the main event, which this year include seven new floats: The Addams Family from Netflix’s Wednesday, Rao’s Pasta Knight, Nickelodeon’s Dara’s Fantastical Rainforest, the Bronx Zoo’s wild denizens, Disney Cruise Line’s Magic Meets the Seas, Haribo’s Candy Cosmos, and a Go Bowling figure.

Former favorites also make their return, including Bluey, Beagle Scout Snoopy, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Ronald McDonald, The Pillsbury Doughboy, SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail Gary, Stuart the Minion from Despicable Me, and Macy’s North Pole reindeer, Tiptoe.

New balloons include Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Elf on the Shelf with Extraordinary Noorah, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, Goku from Dragon Ball, Marshall from PAW Patrol, and Spider-Man.

