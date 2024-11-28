Kellie Pickler in Court Battle With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents Over His Belongings

American Idol alum Kellie Pickler has found herself in a tense court battle with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, regarding personal property belonging to the late country singer.

According to inTouch, Pickler filed a petition against Reed and Sharon Jacobs, who are listed as the co-administrators of Kyle’s estate. The petition, which was filed on August 16, reads, “A dispute has arisen amongst the parties regarding certain personal property allegedly in [Kyle’s] possession prior to his death,” per Us Weekly.

The petition claims that Reed and Sharon created a document titled “List of Assets,” in which they demanded via subpoena that Pickler hand over various items belonging to Kyle, including his gun collection, watches and jewelry, baseball card collection, musical instruments, personal devices, and other items.

Pickler claims she does not have some of the items and others are in dispute regarding ownership. She also alleges that Kyle’s parents took items from Pickler’s home without telling her.

“As part of this action, Ms. Pickler seeks an order requiring the co-administrators to identify the items that they obtained from her home,” the petition reads.

Pickler, who rose to fame on the fifth season of American Idol before launching a successful singing career, began dating Kyle in 2008. The former couple married in 2011 and, in 2015, starred in a 13-episode reality show for CMT entitled I Love Kellie Pickler.

Kyle died by suicide on February 17, 2023. He was 49 years old.

Reed and Sharon have disputed Picker’s claims that she didn’t know the whereabouts of some of the items or that they didn’t have the right to them. In a petition of their own, Kyle’s parents admit to entering Pickler’s home but “at the express invitation of [Pickler] and her counsel whom they met to discuss the transfer of items belonging to the estate.”

The Jacobs are requesting Pickler’s petition be dismissed. Meanwhile, Pickler has been granted a protective order preventing either party from sharing the transcript or video of her deposition. Reed and Sharon are also objecting to that order, which they filed on November 7.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.