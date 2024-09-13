The 2024 Emmys are making way for the best TV has to offer over the past year, among which include final seasons for some long-running favorites and short-lived gems.

As we gear up for the big event slated for Sunday, September 15th at 8/7c on ABC, we’re taking a look at the titles that have a last shot at winning Emmys as their final seasons are nominated. Below, we break it all down, examining which comedies, dramas, and limited or anthology series are being honored.

Comedies

Previous Emmy-winning comedy and long-running HBO favorite Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped 12 seasons earlier this year and is nominated in two major categories including Oustanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for star and creator Larry David. While the show has garnered several nominations over the years and nabbed two wins in creative categories previously, this would be David and co’s last chance to win big for the partially-improvised comedy.

Additionally, Reservation Dogs is a first-time nominee in its third and final year. The FX original that streams exclusively on Hulu is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. Could the high-quality series make a breakthrough in its last shot at Emmys gold? Only time will tell, but it certainly reminds us that the clock is ticking for fellow FX original What We Do in the Shadows, which is also nominated for its penultimate fifth season in the same categories with a nod for Matt Berry as Lead Actor.

Dramas

The only big drama that’s bidding viewers farewell at the Emmys in 2024 is Peter Morgan‘s lauded Netflix series The Crown. While the most recent sixth season wasn’t as highly praised as past chapters of the expansive historical royal drama, The Crown still managed to snag several nominations, including an overall Drama Series nod as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Imelda Staunton, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Dominic West, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Pryce, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for both Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville. Will regal title reign supreme in its final season? Stay tuned to find out.

Limited or Anthology Series

When it comes to limited or anthology series, there’s oftentimes a small window for them to achieve Emmy success. Among this year’s one-shot wonders are Baby Reindeer, Lessons in Chemistry, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Griselda, Under the Bridge, and Ripley. While Fargo has yet to be renewed, series creator Noah Hawley has already expressed interest in continuing his crime anthology at FX once he wraps the upcoming Alien: Earth. And HBO already renewed True Detective for a fifth season following Night Country‘s success at the beginning of this year.

Baby Reindeer has been a forecasted favorite for winning, but it’s also Lessons in Chemistry and Ripley’s last shot to win big in the series category. They also have nods in acting categories where Griselda‘s Sofia Vergara, Under the Bridge‘s Lily Gladstone, and Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans‘ Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, and Treat Williams are also being recognized.

Which shows are you rooting for in their final seasons? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss the outcome when the 2024 Emmys air on ABC this September.

Emmys, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC