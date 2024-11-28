T.J. Holmes Shares Shock Health Update After Suffering ‘Severe’ Pain

Axed Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes has shared a shock health update with his fans, revealing that his doctor has told him to “stop running.”

The former news anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 27, where he shared a slideshow of photos from a recent doctor’s visit, where he is seen having his left foot x-rayed.

“Damn. DAMN. DAMN!!! Hard words for a runner (like me) to hear: ‘You need to stop running,” Holmes wrote in the caption.

Explaining what happened, he shared, “Post-marathon pain got severe enough that I went back to the doctor who tells me I possibly have a ligament tear … or a ligament strain, at best. He put me in a brace and told me not to run for the next 4-6 weeks.”

Holmes chose to see the positive side, however, as he added, “Guess that gives me enough time to get ready for #NYCMarathon2025 #RedemptionRun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . . (@officialtjholmes)

Fans jumped into the comments to send their well wishes, with one commenter writing, “Get well soon and use the winter to rest and heal!”

“Take care of you and come back stronger. Stay encouraged TJ!!” said another.

Another wrote, “My only suggestion is listen to your doctor. I didn’t. I’m 65 now, and at 25 my orthopedic doctor told me to stop. I didn’t stop until I was 50 and the knee was completely shot. My titanium knee doesn’t like to run, damnit.”

“SLOW down before you do irreparable damage!” wrote one fan.

Last week, Holmes shared a photo of himself getting a tattoo to mark his completion of the 2024 New York Marathon, which he ran with his girlfriend and former GMA co-star Amy Robach on November 3. He already has tattoos marking his participation in the 2022 and 2023 races.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . . (@officialtjholmes)

Holmes ran the latest NYC Marathon just weeks after sustaining an Achilles injury while participating in the Chicago Marathon. Holmes and Robach previously opened up about the incident on their podcast, Amy & T.J., where they revealed Holmes had to leave in an ambulance.

“All of a sudden, you went so pale, and you just started vomiting, like, on the street,” Robach, per Parade. “They said, ‘We’re gonna call an ambulance,’ because they just got nervous at that point and understandably so.”

Holmes added that it wasn’t the Achilles issue that caused him to go down, explaining, “The Achilles that’s the problem is on my left leg. I catch myself with my right leg going down. And when I do it, I immediately feel the tweak in my right hip and kind of my right butt cheek.”

“This was a previous injury from my first marathon in 2022—the IT band,” he continued, referring to his iliotibial band.

“You were literally grunting in pain. It wasn’t until we finally ended up having to stop, and I saw tears running down your face, that I knew it was probably over,” Robach noted.

Despite these recent injuries, it seems nothing will stop Holmes from racing again in the future.