All Your Thanksgiving TV: Parades, National Dog Show, Football, Holiday Movies & More

Happy Thanksgiving! TV marks the holiday with the Macy’s Parade in New York City, and other celebrations on CNN, plus the National Dog Show and NFL action through the day and night. Colman Domingo stars in the Netflix thriller The Madness. Max presents the Thanksgiving-themed romcom Sweethearts as part of a parade of new holiday movies.

Cara Howe / NBC

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Special 8:30/7:30c

The Today team of Savannah Guthrie, soon-to-depart co-anchor Hoda Kotb and Al Roker host the festivities from the nation’s most iconic parade, with 17 character balloons (including new Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man balloons), 22 floats, 11 marching bands, hundreds of clowns and performances from Broadway musicals The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, Death Becomes Her, and as always the high-kicking Radio City Rockettes. WNBA champs New York Liberty will be on hand, with appearances from entertainers including Idina Menzel, Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Lea Salonga, T-Pain and Charli D’Amelio among many others. When the clock strikes noon (ET), it’s time for Santa to make his grand entrance. Highlights of the parade can be seen in an encore at 2 pm/1c.

Bill McCay / NBC

The National Dog Show

Special 12/11c

Tune in to marvel and to place odds on which of 1,800 top dogs, representing 900 breeds, will inherit the crown from 2023 champ Stache, a Sealyham Terrier, when the Kennel Club of Philadelphia presents the 23rd annual celebration of canine excellence. John O’Hurley returns as host, with David Frei as expert analyst and Mary Carillo providing sideline reports. They’re all playing second fiddle to these fabulous pooches.

Luke Hales / Getty Images

NFL Football

Feast on football all day in a holiday tradition, starting with Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions on CBS (12:30 pm/ET), then switch to Fox for the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, and call it a night with the Sunday Night Football team calling the Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers on NBC (8 pm/ET).

Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

The Madness

Series Premiere

Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Oscar nominee for Rustin) stars in an eight-episode paranoid chase thriller as Muncie Daniels, who enjoys his notoriety as a TV pundit — until he doesn’t. His fame becomes an unwelcome magnet for attention when his retreat to a remote Poconos cabin turns into a nightmare after he inadvertently witnesses the dismemberment murder of his neighbor, who he later learns was an infamous white supremacist. Guess who comes under suspicion while Muncie scrambles to protect his family, clear his name and expose a conspiracy. It’s all about as believable as it sounds.

Marcell Piti / Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal

For superior suspense, don’t miss this pivotal chapter of the nail-biting drama about international assassin Jackal (the riveting Eddie Redmayne). He spends much of the episode lying in wait in an arena in Estonia, cramped in a small space and hiding out of sight, plagued by violent war flashbacks. While we wonder if we’re supposed to be rooting for him to hit his mark, the series’ moral ambiguity is upstaged by ticking-clock tension.

Max

Sweethearts

Movie Premiere

Amid the flurry of holiday movies, it’s relatively rare to find one focusing specifically on the Thanksgiving break. A raucous college romcom stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Nico Hiraga as freshman college besties who decide to break up with their respective paramours when they head back home at Thanksgiving time. What are the odds that the chaotic fallout will bring this formerly platonic duo closer together?

Thanksgiving in America (8 am/ET, CNN): In a network first, anchors John Berman and Erica Hill preside over a survey of parades from New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston and Detroit, with music from Andy Grammer and The Temptations, and celebrities reflecting on their holiday traditions. Guests include chef Bobby Flay, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith and Daily Show alum Roy Wood Jr. with his Have I Got News for You co-stars Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

The Yule Log: Airing commercial-free, Great American Family’s 2022 historical biodrama I Heard the Bells (8/7c) stars Stephen Atherholt as famed American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who processes his grief during the Civil War into writing the immortal words that would become the iconic Christmas carol. On Hallmark Channel, Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (8/7c) stars Rachel Boston as Annie “Mrs. Miracle” Merkel, who pretends to be an estate planner to help three adult siblings settle their differences regarding their late grandmother’s legacy at Christmastime. Streaming on BET+, The Day Before Christmas features Candace Maxwell and Tristan Wilds as single parents who cover for and fall for each other on Christmas Eve after accidentally swapping phones and their kids’ backpacks.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: