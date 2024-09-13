Some years are easier to predict than others at the Emmy Awards. While there is always the opportunity for a surprise upset, this year’s roster of nominees is dominated by a few clear front-runners.

Senior critic Matt Roush breaks down the major categories in drama, comedy, and limited series/anthology with thoughts on what and who is most likely to win, should win, and should have been nominated. (See the comedy categories predictions here.)

The ceremony, hosted by father-son team Eugene and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), airs Sunday, September 15, on ABC at 8/7c, 5 pm/PT.