“Your ability to change everything starts here,” brilliant chemist turned famous TV host Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) says in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s Lessons in Chemistry.

The limited series, based on author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling novel, premieres on Friday, October 13, with the first two episodes, with the rest dropping weekly through November 24.

The series is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes. In addition to Larson, Lessons in Chemistry stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

“In life, discoveries usually lead to more questions,” Elizabeth says in the trailer. “The only constant variable is the unexpected. We can’t control it. It’s only when you look backwards that you see how it was all connected.”

The video offers a look at what leads up to her being fired because of “rules” (men don’t like it when she, working as a lab tech, offers theories) as well as her being offered the job of the host of a cooking show. “Are you concussed?” Elizabeth asks. But no, she’s about to become a TV star and use her platform. Watch the trailer above for much more.

Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. Susannah Grant executive produces alongside Larson, and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films. Sarah Adina Smith serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Lessons in Chemistry, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, October 13, Apple TV+