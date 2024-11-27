How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Games, College Football Rivalries & More This Weekend
Rejoice, sports fans! Thanksgiving weekend is here!
Gather around the TV for the traditional NFL feast on Thursday, plus huge college football rivalry matchups, Emirates NBA Cup games, the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown and much more this holiday weekend:
All Times Eastern/Central
Wednesday, November 27
NHL Hockey
Get your Thanksgiving celebration started early with a TNT NHL doubleheader as the Washington Capitals are on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30/6:30c) and the Vegas Golden Knights duel with the Colorado Avalanche in Denver (10/9c).
NBA Basketball
The Wednesday night NBA twin bill on ESPN has the New York Knicks at the Dallas Mavericks (7:30/6:30c) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden State Warriors (10/9c).
Thursday, November 28
NFL Football
The Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition continues as the Chicago Bears visit the Jared Goff (pictured above) and the Detroit Lions (12:30/11:30a c, CBS), the New York Giants are in Dallas to face the Cowboys (4:30/3:30c, Fox) and the Miami Dolphins are at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field for a clash with the Packers (8:20/7:20c, NBC)
College Basketball
Football not your thing? Catch holiday college hoops action with Florida at Wake Forest (2:30/1:30c, ESPN), Purdue at NC State (3/2c, FS1), Arkansas at Illinois (4/3c, CBS) and BYU at Ole Miss (5:30/4:30c, FS1).
Friday, November 29
College Football
A big Black Friday slate of games awaits college football fans:
Oregon State at Boise State, Noon/11a c, Fox
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon/11a c, CBS
Oklahoma State at Colorado, Noon/11a c, ABC
Navy at East Carolina, Noon/11a c, ESPN
Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Utah State at Colorado State, 3:30/2:30c, FS1
Stanford at San Jose State, 4/3c, CBS
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30/6:30c, NBC
Utah at UCF, 8/7c, Fox
NBA Basketball
Five matchups from the Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament light up Black Friday, led off by a tripleheader on NBA TV with the New York Knicks at the Charlotte Hornets (noon/11a c), the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Atlanta Hawks (2:30/1:30c) and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Memphis Grizzlies (5/4c). Games continue tonight on ESPN with the Los Angeles Clippers at the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30/6:30c) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Los Angeles Lakers (10/9c).
NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City
The NFL’s Black Friday afternoon matchup features an AFC West rivalry game as the Las Vegas Raiders try to topple Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3/2c, Prime Video).
NHL Hockey
The NHL Thanksgiving Showdown Black Friday doubleheader on TNT features the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Boston Bruins (6:30/5:30c) and the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars (9/8c).
Saturday, November 30
College Football
Enjoy an incredible final Saturday of the regular season with marquee matchups and rivalry games:
Michigan at Ohio State, Noon/11a c, Fox
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon/11a c, ABC
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon/11a c, ESPN
Kansas at Baylor, Noon/11a c, ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon/11a c, FS1
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3/2c, The CW
Maryland at Penn State, 3:30/2:30c, BTN
Notre Dame at USC, 3:30/2:30c, CBS
Miami at Syracuse, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
Cal at SMU, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN2
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Arizona State at Arizona, 3:30/2:30c, Fox
Wyoming at Washington State, 6:30/5:30c, The CW
Purdue at Indiana, 7/6c, FS1
Florida at Florida State, 7/6c, ESPN2
Oklahoma at LSU, 7/6c, ESPN
Washington at Oregon, 7:30/6:30c, NBC
Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
Kansas State at Iowa State, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
Houston at BYU, 10:15/9:15c, ESPN
Sunday, December 1
NFL Football
CBS features the Philadelphia Eagles at the Baltimore Ravens (4:25/3:25c), then Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are on the road against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football (8:20/7:20c, NBC).