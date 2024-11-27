How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Games, College Football Rivalries & More This Weekend

Rejoice, sports fans! Thanksgiving weekend is here!

Gather around the TV for the traditional NFL feast on Thursday, plus huge college football rivalry matchups, Emirates NBA Cup games, the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown and much more this holiday weekend:

All Times Eastern/Central

Wednesday, November 27

Get your Thanksgiving celebration started early with a TNT NHL doubleheader as the Washington Capitals are on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30/6:30c) and the Vegas Golden Knights duel with the Colorado Avalanche in Denver (10/9c).

The Wednesday night NBA twin bill on ESPN has the New York Knicks at the Dallas Mavericks (7:30/6:30c) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden State Warriors (10/9c).

Thursday, November 28

The Thanksgiving Day NFL tradition continues as the Chicago Bears visit the Jared Goff (pictured above) and the Detroit Lions (12:30/11:30a c, CBS), the New York Giants are in Dallas to face the Cowboys (4:30/3:30c, Fox) and the Miami Dolphins are at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field for a clash with the Packers (8:20/7:20c, NBC)

Football not your thing? Catch holiday college hoops action with Florida at Wake Forest (2:30/1:30c, ESPN), Purdue at NC State (3/2c, FS1), Arkansas at Illinois (4/3c, CBS) and BYU at Ole Miss (5:30/4:30c, FS1).

Friday, November 29

A big Black Friday slate of games awaits college football fans:

Oregon State at Boise State, Noon/11a c, Fox

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon/11a c, CBS

Oklahoma State at Colorado, Noon/11a c, ABC

Navy at East Carolina, Noon/11a c, ESPN

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Utah State at Colorado State, 3:30/2:30c, FS1

Stanford at San Jose State, 4/3c, CBS

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30/6:30c, NBC

Utah at UCF, 8/7c, Fox

NBA Basketball

Five matchups from the Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament light up Black Friday, led off by a tripleheader on NBA TV with the New York Knicks at the Charlotte Hornets (noon/11a c), the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Atlanta Hawks (2:30/1:30c) and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Memphis Grizzlies (5/4c). Games continue tonight on ESPN with the Los Angeles Clippers at the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30/6:30c) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Los Angeles Lakers (10/9c).

NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City

The NFL’s Black Friday afternoon matchup features an AFC West rivalry game as the Las Vegas Raiders try to topple Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3/2c, Prime Video).

NHL Hockey

The NHL Thanksgiving Showdown Black Friday doubleheader on TNT features the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Boston Bruins (6:30/5:30c) and the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars (9/8c).

Saturday, November 30

College Football

Enjoy an incredible final Saturday of the regular season with marquee matchups and rivalry games:

Michigan at Ohio State, Noon/11a c, Fox

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon/11a c, ABC

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon/11a c, ESPN

Kansas at Baylor, Noon/11a c, ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon/11a c, FS1

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3/2c, The CW

Maryland at Penn State, 3:30/2:30c, BTN

Notre Dame at USC, 3:30/2:30c, CBS

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Cal at SMU, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN2

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Arizona State at Arizona, 3:30/2:30c, Fox

Wyoming at Washington State, 6:30/5:30c, The CW

Purdue at Indiana, 7/6c, FS1

Florida at Florida State, 7/6c, ESPN2

Oklahoma at LSU, 7/6c, ESPN

Washington at Oregon, 7:30/6:30c, NBC

Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

Kansas State at Iowa State, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Houston at BYU, 10:15/9:15c, ESPN

Sunday, December 1

NFL Football

CBS features the Philadelphia Eagles at the Baltimore Ravens (4:25/3:25c), then Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are on the road against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football (8:20/7:20c, NBC).