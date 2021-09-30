12 of Jamie & Claire’s Hottest ‘Outlander’ Moments Ranked

Outlander may not be returning for Season 6 until early 2022, but there are plenty of great moments to relive from the show’s first five.

When it comes to the fan-favorite couple of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Catriona Balfe), there are more than a few favorite scenes among viewers. Known for their steamy interactions, Jamie and Claire have had a lot of hot scenes in the series — too many to count in fact, but that didn’t stop us from rounding up some of them, below.

Scroll through for a peek at just a few — because let’s be real, we’ve only scratched the surface — of Jamie and Claire’s hottest moments through the seasons ranked.

Outlander, Season 6, Expected Early 2022, Starz