12 of Jamie & Claire’s Hottest ‘Outlander’ Moments Ranked

Meaghan Darwish
outlander hottest gallery cover
Starz

Outlander may not be returning for Season 6 until early 2022, but there are plenty of great moments to relive from the show’s first five.

When it comes to the fan-favorite couple of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Catriona Balfe), there are more than a few favorite scenes among viewers. Known for their steamy interactions, Jamie and Claire have had a lot of hot scenes in the series — too many to count in fact, but that didn’t stop us from rounding up some of them, below.

Scroll through for a peek at just a few — because let’s be real, we’ve only scratched the surface — of Jamie and Claire’s hottest moments through the seasons ranked.

Outlander, Season 6, Expected Early 2022, Starz

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Claire
Starz

12. Before the Battle at Alamance

Jamie and Claire continue to prove that anytime is a good time to share a steamy moment, especially in this Season 5 episode. Hours before the devestating battle at Alamance, the pair engage in some early morning delight as they ring in Jamie’s birthday. The only reason this doesn’t rank higher? It’s the same episode Murtagh dies.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

11. Fraser's Ridge

In Season 4 when the couple finds the location of what will become Fraser’s Ridge, their devotion to a shared future and life makes not just Jamie and Claire feel reassured, but viewers as well. It’s never a bad thing to find out nothing is going to change between the hot duo anytime soon.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

10. Shipwrecked But Safe

In the Season 3 finale when Claire and Jamie find themselves overboard, fans were fearful for a brief time that harsh weather could separate this couple once again. When Jamie discovers that his wife is alive beside him on the beach and their loved ones are okay, the reassuring embrace has viewers feeling the love right through their screens.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

9. American Dream

In Season 4 as Jamie and Claire get comfortable in North Carolina, their adventures in the woods of the south lead to some super sweet moments such as the scene above where Claire and Jamie discuss the American dream. It’s their promises to each other which help land this exchange on the list.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

8. Boat Shenanigans

During Jamie and Claire’s voyage across the sea to save young Ian, they’re separated into different cabins so they have to sneak around like teenagers to steal some steamy moments, much to viewers’ enjoyment.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

7. Beach Bums

After Claire and Jamie are separated for a brief time during Season 3, they dramatically run to one another on the beach in a scene plucked directly from the romance genre. Despite the cliched nature of such an exchange, their embrace on the beach is every bit as hot as their overall relationship. But, it’s the moment this scene leads to later on involving a certain turtle soup and a buzzed Claire that’s truly memorable.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

6. The Dress

When Jamie and Claire are living in Paris during Season 2, a brief scene between them before heading to Versailles is equal parts hot and hilarious. When Claire descends the staircase, Jamie’s shocked reaction to her revealing dress makes way for some truly adorable banter.

Outlander 2014
Starz

5. Kiss and Make Up

During the first season when Jamie and Claire are still learning about each other, she sets some boundaries when it comes to Jamie’s treatment of her as a woman after he exhibited corporal punishment. Once her terms — that she be treated as an equal — were met, the tension dissolved into one rather steamy moment.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

4. Hello Stranger

After episodes and years apart, Jamie and Claire’s first moments back together again in Season 3 were filled with emotion. Part of what makes this reunion so sweet is their initial hesitance towards one another — their consideration for each other is admirable and part of their charm.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

3. A Memorable Goodbye

In the Season 2 finale when Jamie and Claire part ways at the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun, the sadness was palpable, but so was their mutual devotion. Whispered promises and declarations along with other stolen moments saw them make the most of their brief time before Culloden began. For this the iconic farewell is also one of the couple’s hottest moments.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

2. Twenty Years Later

In Season 3 of the series, Jamie and Claire finally reunite after around 20 years apart. Aside from the buildup of waiting for the coveted meeting, they went on to essentially relive their first night together as husband and wife and along the way proved that age is just a number.

OUT_107-20140513-ND_0669.jpg
Starz

1. The Wedding

So, this is less of a moment and more of a whole entire episode dedicated to the beginning of Jamie and Claire’s marital relationship. Years later and it remains one of the most-talked about episodes of the series making it the obvious choice for number one.

